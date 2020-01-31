BROADWAY — Jaziel Mensah had 13 points, eight assists and eight steals as Harrisonburg remained atop the Valley District standings with a 64-50 win over Broadway in boys basketball action at BHS on Friday. Claudeson Tacy had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Streaks (11-6, 7-0 Valley) while D’Shawn Fields added 12 points and Vyshon Washington had nine.
For the Gobblers (13-6, 4-3 Valley), Jaxson Jameson and Nate Tinnell finished with 13 points apiece while Caleb Williams and Gage Williford had 11 each.
In other local sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 88, Waynesboro 39: Rob Smith poured in a career-high 38 points as Spotswood ran away with an 88-39 Valley District road win over Waynesboro. D’Andre Good added 11 points for the Trailblazers (13-4, 6-1 Valley) while Ryan High finished with 10, Jowan Ortiz had eight and Jaden Shifflett chipped in with six. For the Little Giants (7-10, 1-6 Valley), Damien Fisher had 13 points while Evan Sites added 10.
Turner Ashby 52, Rockbridge County 46: Collin Brunk scored 14 points, including four 3s, as Turner Ashby earned a convincing 52-46 Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Ethan Gerber added 12 points for the Knights (5-13, 1-6 Valley) while Orion Angelopulos finished with 11 and Garret Spruhan chipped in with six. For the Wildcats (8-10, 2-5 Valley), Jailik Lynch had a game-high 20 points while Aaron Plogger finished with 15.
East Rockingham 66, Luray 30: Tyler Nickel scored 25 points as East Rockingham remained unbeaten in Bull Run District play with a 66-30 rout of Luray at LHS. Tyce McNair added 16 points for the Eagles (17-2, 11-0 Bull Run) while Da’rius Lam had eight and Lane Comer finished with five.
Page County 65, Strasburg 56: In Shenandoah, Chase Combs had 26 points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks as Page County earned a 65-56 Bull Run District win over Strasburg.
Ricky Campbell had a solid all-around game for Page (12-6, 10-1 Bull Run) with 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a pair of steals while Trey Knight III added 14 points and Trevor Williams finished with eight points and six assists.
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 62, Broadway 52: Mariah Cain poured in 19 points as Harrisonburg picked up a big 62-52 Valley District win over Broadway at HHS.
Calayiah Stuart added 15 points for the Blue Streaks (8-9, 4-3 Valley) in the victory while Jaiden Lemon had nine, Maya Waid had seven and Jay Garcia added six points and 16 rebounds..
For the Gobblers (5-14, 4-3 Valley), Hannah Phares had 18 points while A.C. Swartz finished with 13 and Aliza Lokey chipped in with 11.
Turner Ashby 64, Rockbridge County 40: In Bridgewater, Becca Shiflet scored 21 points and Addie Riner had 15 as Turner Ashby cruised to a 64-40 Valley District rout of Rockbridge County.
Also chipping in for the Knights (16-2, 5-2 Valley) was Leah Kiracofe with nine points, Makenzie Cyzick with seven and Alyssa Swartley with six.
For the Wildcats (5-12, 1-6 Valley), Emily Galford finished with 17 points.
Luray 42, East Rockingham 35: In Elkton, Emilee Weakley scored 13 points and Averie Alger added 11 as Luray earned a gritty 42-35 Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham.
Jaidyn McClung, Lindsay Bly and Amber Tharpe added six points apiece for the Bulldogs (18-1, 10-1 Bull Run) in the victory.
For the Eagles (2-17, 0-11 Bull Run), Melody Vaughan and Makenna Siever had eight points apiece while Lexi Baugher chipped in with seven.
Strasburg 45, Page County 30: Taylor Hankins had 11 points, but Page County suffered a 45-30 Bull Run District loss to unbeaten Strasburg at SHS.
Abbey Nauman added 10 points for the Panthers (11-8, 6-5 Bull Run) in the loss.
Women's Basketball
James Madison 60, Delaware 39: James Madison, playing at Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association basketball action, won 60-39 on Friday as Kamiah Smalls had 18 points and Jackie Benitez and Lexie Barrier added 14. JMU led 21-14 after the first quarter, 35-24 at half and 46-32 going into the fourth quarter. Kayla Cooper-Williams, after missing four games with an injury, played 25 minutes and had two points. The Dukes (16-3, 7-1 in CAA) are tied with Drexel for first in the CAA. JMU plays Sunday at Drexel - a winner Friday over Towson.
BC Tries To Stay In First
The Bridgewater College Eagles, with eight wins a row, enter today tied for first in women's basketball in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with Washington & Lee at 10-2. The Eagles (11-8 overall) host Randolph (5-13, 1-11) today at 2 p.m. while the Eastern Mennonite women (2-15, 1-10) entertain Roanoke (13-6, 8-4) at the same time. The Bridgewater men (6-13, 2-8) are at Ferrum (8-10, 3-6) at 2 p.m. today and EMU (4-15, 2-8) plays at Randolph (7-12, 3-7) at the same time.
Alderfer Gains Honor
Broadway High graduate Isaac Alderfer is the EMU athlete of the week. The sophomore excelled at the Finn Pincus Invitational last weekend, and has the sixth-best time in the 800 in school history.
