BROADWAY — A.C. Swartz scored 18 points as Broadway snapped a two-game losing streak with a 63-36 rout of non-district foe East Rockingham in girls basketball action at BHS on Friday.
Emma Bacon added 15 points for the Gobblers (2-2) while Lindsey Wimer had nine. Lexi Campbell led the Eagles (0-4) with 10 points.
In other local sports:
Kier At Georgia
Spotswood graduate Jusin Kier, a graduate transfer from George Mason, has started 10 of the first 11 games for the University of Georgia. He is averaging 11.5 points per contest going into the Saturday game at Ole Miss in basketball.
EMU Basketball
The EMU women’s basketball squad is on top to start the year at home Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. against Emory & Henry in ODAC play. The EMU men’s basketball team is slated to begin the season at home Jan. 23 against Lynchburg in ODAC play at 4:30 p.m.
EMU Trainer
Stephanie Roby, a graduate of JMU, has been hired as an athletic trainer at EMU and her first day will be Monday. She comes from McDaniel in Maryland and also has prior experience in the field with Winchester of the Valley Baseball League. Roby also worked as an athletic training student at EMU during the spring semester of 2015.
“I fell in love with the Division III experience,” she said of that rotation at EMU in a statement released by the school. “It allowed me to see a different side of college athletics, since I was able to assist in working with multiple sports, while also being able to experience the close-knit community that the Division III level has to offer.”
Roby will join Overackerand Ian Smith to comprise the the three-person staff at the Park View school. Mike Downey retired at the end of December. Roby went to James Wood High in Winchester.
Bridgewater Hoops
The Bridgewater women announced a home game on Jan. 21 with Mid-Atlantic Christian in basketball.
The Mary Baldwin women lost 89-74 on Friday at North Carolina Wesleyan in basketball. The Staunton school will play Sunday against the same team, also on the road.
Virginia Basketball
The University of Virginia women’s program announced Thursday it would not finish the season due to safety and health concerns brought on by the pandemic and injuries. The Virginia Tech women beat North Carolina 66-54 Thursday. The Hokies coach is Kenny Brooks, a Waynesboro graduate and the former women’s coach at JMU.
JMU Soccer
JMU announced this week that sophomore midfielder/forward Rodrigo Robles will transfer from West Virginia University and be eligible to play for the Dukes this season. “Rodrigo comes to us after a solid freshmen season at West Virginia,” said Coach Paul Zazenski in a statement from the school. “He is a possession-oriented midfield/forward who can score and assist in big moments. He has maintained a strong academic profile and has four seasons of eligibility remaining. We are pleased to have him represent JMU as a student-athlete and are excited to see what he can bring to the table for our group.”
- DN-R Sports Staff
