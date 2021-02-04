BROADWAY — For the first time since the 2011-12 season, Turner Ashby has clinched a regional berth.
Collin Brunk hit a 3 with two seconds remaining in regulation and Jacob Keplinger’s trey with under 20 seconds left in overtime proved to be the game-winner as the Knights upset Broadway in a thrilling 54-53 overtime win in the Valley District boys basketball semifinals at BHS on Wednesday.
“I’m so proud of this group after everything they’ve been through,” said Turner Ashby first-year coach Brandon Shields, who unexpectedly lost his father earlier this week. “No group deserves this more than our guys. Coaching change after coaching change, teammates transferring away and a whole lot of other personal things that will never leave our locker room. There were plenty of times tonight that we could have folded and just gone quietly into the night, but they battled and refused to lose.”
Tyson Snow had 18 points to lead the Knights (1-5) while Brunk had 12 and Keplinger finished with 11. Garret Spruhan added 11 points and five rebounds while Peyton Garber had 10 rebounds and six steals.
Nate Tinnell led the Gobblers (1-4) with 16 points while Gage Williford had 15 and Caleb Barnes finished with 13.
Turner Ashby will face Spotswood tonight in the Valley District title game at 7 p.m. in Penn Laird.
“I know Collin Brunk hit that 3 to send it to overtime,” Shields said, “but he had some help from my dad.”
In other local sports:
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 63, Waynesboro 21: Becca Shiflet scored 13 points and Leah Kiracofe added 12 as well-balanced Turner Ashby rolled to a 63-21 rout of Waynesboro in the Valley District semifinals at TAHS.
Addie Riner had nine points, four steals and four assists for the Knights while Gracie Moyers had six points seven assists and six steals. Also chipping in for TA (6-1) was Alyssa Swartley and Brynne Gerber with six points each.
With the victory, the Knights clinch a berth in next week’s Region 3C tournament and will host Spotswood tonight in the district title game. Turner Ashby split the regular-season series with the Trailblazers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Page County 60, Rappahannock County 38: Morgan Lucas posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds to lead a balanced Page County effort in a 60-38 win over Rappahannock County on the road.
Leah Hilliard led the Panthers with 11 points while Gracie Mason added 10. Also chipping in for Page (7-2) was Caris Lucas with nine points while Taylor Hankins had another strong performance with eight points and six boards.
Luray 65 at Madison County 43: Emilee Weakley poured in 35 points and had 15 rebounds as Luray went on the road and earned a big 65-43 win over previously unbeaten Madison County in Bull Run District action.
Brynlee Burrill added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs while Lexie Vile had nine points and Averie Alger had four assists.
Men’s Basketball
Randolph 91, Bridgewater 81: In men’s basketball, the visiting Eagles got 19 points from Alec Topper but lost on the road 91-81 to Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. David Oliveras and Andy Pack each added 18 for the Eagles. Also on Wednesday, the NCAA announced Division III championships are called off for this winter season, and that includes men’s and women’s basketball. The NCAA cited the low number of schools taking part in winter sports.
EMU Honor
Tim Jones is the EMU athlete of the week after he had 17 points and 10 assists in the first game of the season against Lynchburg. He is from Maryland. “Leading the ODAC in assists was a preseason goal of mine. I take pride in getting the ball to my teammates in positions where they flourish. I now have a goal of surpassing 10 assists in a game,” he said on the EMU athletic website.
JMU Lacrosse
The JMU lacrosse team has been picked by coaches in the Colonial Athletic Association to win the south division. The Dukes got all six first-place votes from CAA head coaches. JMU has three starters named to the all-CAA preseason team. The Dukes begin the season Feb. 13 at North Carolina.
Baseball Notes
The Washington Nationals officially signed catcher Alex Avila on Wednesday. The Nats also signed Alec Keller, a Richmond native who had played in the minors in the past for Washington. He is an outfielder who played in college at Princeton.
The Baltimore Orioles signed several players to minor-league deals, including veteran Major League pitchers Felix Hernandez and Wade LeBlanc. Hernandez won the Cy Young Award in 2010.
