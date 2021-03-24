There are a pair of city/county schools in line to reach the postseason.
The Virginia High School League released its latest playoff power rankings on Tuesday and both Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg remain in line to reach the postseason. The Knights beat the Blue Streaks 21-12 last week at HHS.
Turner Ashby (21.50) is third in Region 3C, just behind second-place Rockbridge County (22.00). Wilson Memorial (17.50) comes in at eighth while Broadway (17.33) is ninth and Fort Defiance (14.50) , Waynesboro (13.75) and Spotswood (12.67) will the 11th, 12th and 13-place positions.
In Region 2B, Stuarts Draft (22.50) remains on top while Clarke County (18.00) and Page County (18.00) are tied for second and Strasburg (17.25) sits in the fourth, and final, spot. Buffalo Gap (15.50) , Luray (13.25), Staunton (11.25), East Rockingham (10.00) , Madison County (8.50) and Stonewall Jackson (8.50) round out the rest of the field.
Riverheads (22.50) remains atop Region 1B while Harrisonburg (21.00) is now fourth in Region 5D and Central-Woodstock (14.00) has fallen to ninth in Region 3B.
In other high school sports:
Flames Down Trailblazers In Nine-Hole Match
Ryan Slonaker shot a 32 to earn low-medalist honors as Eastern Mennonite (150) defeated Spotswood (169) in a nine-hole non-district match at Spotswood Country Club on Monday.
Grant Pennybacker shot a 38 for the Flames while Schuyler Harmison and Adam Hatter each finished with a 40.
For the Trailblazers, Ryan Asfa shot a 39, Darien Smith and Carter Atkins shot a 43 and Hunter Blosser had a 44.
TA Defeats Broadway In Dual Match At Shenvalee
Ryan Simpson’s 39 led the way as Turner Ashby shot a 174 to defeat Broadway (185) in a nine-hole match at Shenvalee Golf Resort on Monday.
Gavin Ramsey (44), Tyson Snow (44) and Tyler Showalter (47) also had strong performances for the Knights.
Chase Sommers (45), Collin Rhodes (46), Kyle Showalter (46) and Emma Bacon (48) were the top performers for the Gobblers.
