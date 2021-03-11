Darien Smith shot a 77 as Spotswood (319) won a key six-team match at Lakeview Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Wednesday in high school golf action.
Rockbridge County (331) placed second while Turner Ashby (369) was third and Harrisonburg (380), East Rockingham (388) and Broadway (390) filled the rest of the field. It was the first event featuring all five Valley District schools.
Outside of Smith, Spotswood was led by Andrew Baugher (79) and Connor Chapman and Ben Edwards with an 84 each. Rockbridge County’s Garret Huffman was low medalist with a 73 while Paul Russell shot an 81.
For the Knights, Tyson Snow shot an 81 and Tyler Showalter (91) and Shane Redifer (92) also had strong performances. Harrisonburg was led by Toby Corriston with an 83 while Adam Osinkosky finished with an 85 for the day.
Rounding out the field was East Rock with Matthew Johnson and Chase Clem having impressing performances with a 90 apiece while the Gobblers were led by Collin Rhodes (96), Eli Hall (97), Chase Semmig (98) and Ben Hutcheson (99).
In other local sports Wednesday:
Spotswood Dominates 3-Team MeetThe Spotswood boys (15) and girls (24) swept the team titles at a three-team high school cross country meet at East Rockingham.
The Trailblazers placed nine of the top 10 places in the boys’ race with Seth Harding (16:42) taking home first, followed by Jacob Amberg, Ross Iudica, Dylan Lam, Drew Hollar, Zach Kiser, Bunte Kite, Russell Kramer and Jack Parlee.
East Rockingham’s George Austin III finished third with a time of 17:43.
For the girls, Spotswood’s Taylor Myers finished first while Grace Gardner (second), Zoe Deeble (fourth) and Elizabeth McClure (sixth) also impressed.
East Rockingham’s Olivia Simpkins finished seventh in the girls race. The third school in the meet was Rockbridge.
College Baseball
Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 5: Jarret Biesecker, Hunter Clever and Jacob Grabeel each had two hits for Bridgewater but the Eagles opened the season with a 6-5 home loss to Christopher Newport. The Eagles scored a run in the last of the ninth but couldn’t push across the tying run.
Clever was the starting pitcher for the Eagles (0-1), who used eight pitchers. One of them was freshman Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby), who retired all three batters he faced. Third baseman Jeffrey Snider drew three walks and scored twice for the Eagles. Grabeel drove in two runs.
EMU Soccer
The women’s soccer game between Eastern Mennonite and Virginia Wesleyan, slated for today, was postponed due to a lack of available players for EMU, the school announced Wednesday.
JMU Diving
James Madison redshirt senior Emily Gross, a native of Fairfax, was named the Colonial Athletic Association Diver of the Week after her outings on the 1-meter and 3-meter at the Duke Dog Diving Invite. She competes this week at the NCAA Zone A Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
JMU Men’s Tennis
JMU redshirt freshman Holden Koons and redshirt senior Paul Mendoza have been named the CAA Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. Playing at the No. 1 doubles spot, they won their match 6-4 against Longwood on Sunday. The JMU duo beat Virginia Tech earlier in the year and are 2-1 this season.
JMU Women’s Tennis
JMU redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyeva has been named the CAA Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. She won her singles match on Saturday in a victory over Richmond.
JMU Sports View
JMU announced Wednesday it would supplement its broadcast coverage this spring with about 25 to 30 events, which began Friday with coverage of a home baseball game against Bowling Green.
ODAC Basketball
The championships games will be held tonight for basketball in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Lynchburg women will host Roanoke at 4 p.m. and the Lynchburg men will host Randolph-Macon at 7 p.m.
The Randolph-Macon men knocked Bridgewater out of the tournament while Lynchburg eliminated the EMU men. Lynchburg also beat Ferrum in overtime on Tuesday in the semifinals. Senior guard Kajuan Madden-McAfee (Harrisonburg) averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season for Ferrum. Both marks led the team. He played in all 13 games, with 12 starts.
TA Baseball
JMU baseball is scheduled to host VMI today. The roster of the Keydets includes Cody Warner (Turner Ashby), a junior utility player who hit .246 while making starts in all 17 games last year. He is hitting .269 in his first eight games this season.
