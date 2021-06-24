Bryce Safferwich scored twice and drove in a run for the Harrisonburg Turks, which rallied past Staunton in Valley Baseball League action Wednesday night, 7-4.
Carlos Marte went 1-for-2 with a walk and drove in a run for the Turks while starting pitcher Garret Simpson threw five innings, allowing two earned runs. Harrisonburg also got three solid innings in relief from Jackson Dennies, who gave up one run on two hits.
Joseph Holiga went 2-for-4 to lead the Braves. Jacob Matheny allowed two runs in 5 ⅓ innings for Staunton.
In other local baseball on Wednesday:
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 6, New Market 5: Montezuma scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth to get past New Market 6-5 at home.
Hunter Clever had a pair of hits, including the game-winning single for the Braves. P.J. Hanisack also went 2-for-4 at the plate for Montezuma. Elijah Dunlap threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
Pearce Bucher went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored to lead the way for the Shockers.
JMU News
James Madison announced Wednesday it was upgrading its audio-visual systems at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field and Sentara Park.
“We are excited to embark on these two projects and to upgrade the experience in these two venues,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a statement from the university. “The Bridgeforth display reached end of life 10 years after installation and needed to be addressed. As a result, our fans will have a vastly improved audio-visual experience this fall. The Sentara Park board has had numerous performance issues since the original, non-Daktronics piece was installed in 2012. Bringing Daktronics to that venue puts Sentara on par with our other facilities that have benefited from the class of product offered by Daktronics.”
The installment began this week at Bridgeforth and is expected to be finished in August.
Virginia Baseball
The University of Virginia is slated to face Texas on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the College World Series.
The Cavaliers lost 6-5 to Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Moving On
Morgan Smith, a former graduate assistant at Eastern Mennonite University, is the new softball coach at Richard Bland. She is a 2018 graduate of Rowan and played four years there in New Jersey.
"I was a good hitter, so they kind of just put me wherever," she told the Progress-Index of Petersburg. Richard Bland is a two-year school in southeast Virginia.
BC News
Bridgewater College has named captains for the upcoming track season. For the men it is Reginald Patterson III, Vincent Leo and Michael Sheets and for the women it is Kacee Hooker, Olivia Kloster, Kelly Akers and Meredyth Rankin.
Also, the BC women gained academic honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) for the 2021 spring season. The Eagles posted a grade-point average of 3.42 the past semester.
