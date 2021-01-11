BRIDGEWATER — Leah Kiracofe had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds as Turner Ashby picked up its second consecutive win with a 53-36 rout of unbeaten Wilson Memorial in non-district girls basketball action at TAHS.
Becca Shiflet added eight point and four assists for the Knights (2-1) while Addie Riner had eight points and three assists. Also chipping in for TA was Gracie Moyers with five points and three assists while freshman Raevin Washington had four points, seven boards and five blocks.
In other local sports on Monday:
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 57, Waynesboro 22: Kiersten Ransome had a career-high 31 points as Fort Defiance cruised past Waynesboro 57-22 in non-district action at Don Landes Gymnasium.
Trinity Hedrick had eight points for the Indians (2-0) while Ellie Cook had five. For the Little Giants (0-2), Cierra Bruce had 15 points.
Page County 48, Clarke County 36: Taylor Hankins had 14 points and seven rebounds Page Coun picked up a 48-36 win over Clarke County in Bull Run District action in Berryville.
Caris Lucas added 13 points and nine boards for the Panthers (2-1) while Morgan Lucas had eight points and seven rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 81, Turner Ashby 74: Jaziel Mensah had 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists as Wilson Memorial rallied from a 26-point deficit to defeat Turner Ashby 81-74 in overtime.
Josh Johnson had 18 points for the Green Hornets (2-1) while Finn Irving had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jaxon Hartman finished with 13 points of his own.
Tyson Snow led the Knights (0-3) with 20 points while Garret Spruhan had 17.
Fort Defiance 56, Waynesboro 44: Ryan Cook dropped 31 points as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in a 56-44 win over former Valley District foe Waynesboro at WHS.
Vaden Johnson and Josh Jones added six points apiece for the Indians (2-0) while Evan Sutton had five. For the Little Giants (0-2), Maki Devaughn had 13 points, Vinny Sipe had eight and Kyan Kirby finished with seven.
— DN-R Sports Desk
