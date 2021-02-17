There will be a wait to crown the Virginia High School League Class 3 wrestling champions.
The VHSL announced early Tuesday that the Class 3 and Class 5 wrestling championships, along with the Class 1/2 and Class 5 swimming championships that were scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed until further notice due to impending weather forecasts.
"Due to the uncertainty and changing weather forecasts across the state this week, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast models before announcing the makeup dates," VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a statement. "Safety for all those involved in our championships will always guide our decisions."
There will be four first-place finishers in the Class 3 meet from Rockingham County. Representing the Gobblers will be Garett Moyers (126), Jackson Wells (152) and Reid Garrison (195) while Turner Ashby senior Patrick Sullivan (145) was its lone first-place finisher.
Joining the four regional winners at the state meet will be Turner Ashby's John Bowman (120) and Trent Hill (126) along with Spotswood's Matthew Ford (106) and Gracin Lam (113). Only the top two finishers in each classification qualified for this year's state meet.
Other individual placements included Jesse Miller (120) and Yee M. Ung (285) of Broadway, Gabe Ashkeba (170) and Andrew Stine (182) for the Knights and Josh Hartman (132) for the Trailblazers. Those athletes will serve as alternates at the state championships.
While in previous years the event has featured all six classifications on the same day, this year is spread out across a three-day window due to COVID-19 guidelines. The Class 2 championships will be on Friday in Salem and the event has not been postponed yet. The lone city/county wrestler in that event will be East Rockingham's Tanner Baugher (132).
Bridgewater Football
The Bridgewater College football team has named its captains for the 2021 season, which begins March 5 against Randolph-Macon.
All four gained all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in 2019: nose tackle Malik Crowe, defensive back Dustin Green, offensive lineman Cole Cooksey and running back Demetreus Jalepes.
Cooksey and Jalepes were also all-state as the Eagles won the ODAC title in 2019.
ODAC Softball
The Bridgewater softball team was picked to take sixth this spring in the ODAC while Eastern Mennonite was pegged for 10th out of 11 schools.
EMU is scheduled to open its season March 6 at home against Mary Baldwin. The Eagles open the season March 23, also against Mary Baldwin.
BC Lacrosse
The BC men's lacrosse team has been picked to finish sixth in the ODAC this coming season. Lynchburg was pegged to place first.
The Bridgewater women were also picked to place sixth in the ODAC, with Washington & Lee picked to win.
ODAC Basketball
The Bridgewater women were slated to host Southern Virginia on Monday in basketball but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the BC women, according to an athletic spokesman. The game will not be made up. For now, the next game for BC is Feb. 27 against Roanoke.
The Bridgewater men, who have had their own pause, are slated to face Guilford on Sunday at home at 4:30 p.m.
The EMU men are slated to play Sunday at Emory & Henry, with the EMU women on tap for Feb. 25 against Virginia Wesleyan.
JMU Baseball
The James Madison baseball program has added a series to its schedule: the Dukes are now slated to open the season Friday at 3 p.m. at North Carolina. JMU will also face the Tar Heels on Saturday and Sunday.
Also, on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers invited several non-roster players to spring training and the list included former JMU pitcher Nick Robertson, a Roanoke native who was drafted by the Dodgers in 2019.
"I am just trying to get in consistent shape," he told the News-Record this month.
Va. Tech Hoops
The Virginia Tech women's basketball team, coached by Waynesboro High grad Kenny Brooks, is scheduled to host Syracuse at noon Sunday. Chloe Brooks (Spotswood) has played seven games off the bench for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech is 11-7 overall and 6-7 in the ACC.
More Spotswood
Graduate transfer Justin Kier (Spotswood) played in 19 of the first 20 games this season for the University of Georgia in men's basketball. He was averaging 9.5 points per contest going into Tuesday's game with Missouri. Kier of Grottoes transferred from George Mason, where he played parts of four seasons.
HHS Alums
Harrisonburg graduate Kajuan Madden-McAfee played a team-high 36 minutes and scored a team-best 20 points for Ferrum in a win over Shenandoah on Saturday in basketball. The senior is averaging 13.9 points per contest in games through Monday.
Junior lefty Cade Templeton, a graduate of Harrisonburg, is on the roster for Division III Shenandoah for the 2021 baseball season. He pitched for New Market last summer in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Bull Run Honors
East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel (boys) and Luray's Emilee Weakley (girls) were named the basketball players of the year in the Bull Run District. Kyle Evick of East Rockingham joined Nickel on the first-team for all-district.
Sports editor David Driver and staff writer Greg Madia contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.