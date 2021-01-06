BROADWAY — Emilee Weakley registered a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds as defending Virginia High School League Class 2 runner-up Luray opened its season with a 40-29 win over Strasburg in girls basketball action on the road Wednesday.
Brynlee Burrill added eight points, five rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Jaidyn McClung had six points and five boards.
For the Rams (2-2), Madison Stinnete had eight points, Macy Smith had nine and Natalie Hott and Kenley Smith finished with five apiece.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Girls Basketball
Stonewall Jackson 61, Page County 39: In Quicksburg, Kylene Franklin scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists as Stonewall Jackson cruised past Page County 61-39.
Eli Dellinger added 12 points for the Generals (3-0) while Mya Councill had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
For the Panthers (0-1), Gracie Mason had 12 points while Caris Lucas finished with 10, Morgan Lucas added eight and Taylor Hankins chipped in with seven.
Boys Basketball
Page County 71, Stonewall Jackson 42: Ricky Campbell dropped 27 points, seven rebounds, six steals and three assists as Page County opened its season with a 71-42 rout of Stonewall Jackson at PCHS.
Canaan Pierce added 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Panthers while Dylan Hensley had eight points and seven rebounds. Caleb Knighton also dished out five assists for Page (1-0) in the victory.
JMU Lacrosse Ranked
The JMU women’s lacrosse team will start the coming season ranked No. 13 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Top 20. The Dukes finished 13th in the final IWLCA Coaches Poll last year after going 5-1 during the shortened season. That season included a pair of top-25 victories and two 10-goal victories.
Oppenheimer With Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks and visiting Detroit Pistons, in light of the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol, took a knee after the tipoff last night. One of the new assistant coaches for the Bucks is Josh Oppenheimer, who was on the staff with former JMU head coach Louis Rowe last season. Also on Wednesday, the host Miami Heat and Boston Celtics put out a joint statement to condemn the violence but decided to play the game to bring some “joy” to fans, according to the release.
JMU Softball Honors
JMU had two softball players named to the Softball America Preseason top 100 earlier this week: redshirt seniors Kate Gordon and Odicci Alexander.
Gordon (Page County) was listed at No. 25 while Alexander checked in at No. 69. Gordon holds the school record with 50 homers as well as batting average of .421 and slugging at .842.
Gordon is a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and VaSID Player of the Year. Alexander, a pitcher, has a career ERA of 2.31 and averages 7.16 strikeouts per game, the fourth-best in school history. JMU was the only CAA school to have any players on the top 100 list.
— News-Record Staff
