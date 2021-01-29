SHENANDOAH — In Shenandoah, Emilee Weakley posted a double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds as Luray stayed unbeaten with an impressive 72-61 win over rival Page County in girls basketball action on Thursday.
Lexie Vile added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-0) while Brynlee Burrill had 10 points and seven assists. Emily Dameron added 11 points for Luray while Jaidyn McClung chipped in with six.
For the Panthers (5-2), Caris Lucas had 17 points while Hannah Southers and Taylor Hankins had 11 each.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Page County 69, Luray 38: Every player on the Page County roster reached the scoring column in a dominating 69-38 rout of Bull Run District rival Luray in boys basketball action at LHS.
Ricky Campbell and Canaan Pierce led the Panthers (8-1) with 13 points apiece. The Bulldogs are now 0-3.
Men’s Basketball
Bridgewater 82, Randolph 79 (OT): In men’s ODAC play, host Bridgewater won 82-79 with a free throw by Andy Pack with 46 seconds left in overtime and a basket by David Oliveras with 17 ticks left to seal the win. BC (2-1) got 19 points from Pack, 15 from Alec Topper and 13 from Oliveras.
Freshman Zach Hatter (EMHS) of Waynesboro added 10 points for the Eagles, who led by seven at halftime. BC had 19 assists.
TA’s Longcor Commits To Frostburg State
Turner Ashby senior Jay Longcor announced his commitment to continue playing college football at Frostburg State on Thursday.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound lineman that also serves as the long snapper for the Knights announced on Twitter that he’d be spending the next four years playing for the Division II program in Maryland alongside Luray’s Dalton Griffith, who committed last month.
“I’d like to thank God, my family, my teammates and coaches who have gotten me this far,” Longcor wrote on Twitter. “I’d also like to thank the Frostburg coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to not only compete on the field but in the classroom as well. With that being said, I can’t wait for what comes next.”
The Bobcats are members of the Capital Athletic Conference and are coached by a former player and coach at James Madison: DeLane Fitzgerald.
VHSL Makes Changes
The Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that due to the original venue for the 2020-21 swimming and diving state championships disallowing relays, this year’s championship host sites have been relocated.
On Feb. 9, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center will host the Class 1-2 combined diving, Class 3 diving and Class 4 diving championships. Class 1-2 swimming championships will take place at the same place on Feb. 11 while Class 4 will happen on Feb. 13 and Class 3 will occur on Feb. 14.
In Class 5 and Class 6, the diving championships will take place on Feb. 9 and 10 at the Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford. The swimming championships will then happen at the Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton on Feb. 13 and 14.
ACC Sets Grid Slate
On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2021 football schedule, and Virginia Tech will be part of the first league matchup of the new campaign.
The Hokies are slated to host North Carolina at Lane Stadium in ACC action on Thursday, Sept. 2 or Friday, Sept. 3.
Virginia will welcome FCS William & Mary to Charlottesville for a non-conference season-opening game on Sept. 4. UVa’s other non-league meetings are vs. Illinois (Sept. 11), at BYU (Oct. 30) and vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 13). The matchup with BYU pits UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall against the program he formerly held the same job with.
In ACC play, the Cavaliers have road games at North Carolina on Sept. 18, at Miami on Sept. 30, at Louisville on Oct. 9 and at Pitt on Nov. 20. Wake Forest (Sept. 24), Duke (Oct. 16), Georgia Tech (Oct. 23) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 27) will visit Scott Stadium.
For Virginia Tech, in addition to playing the Commonwealth Clash rivalry game on the road, the Hokies travel to West Virginia (Sept. 18) for a non-conference bout as well as Georgia Tech on Oct. 30, Boston College on Nov. 5 and Miami on Nov. 20 in the ACC. They have their six other home games against Middle Tennessee State (Sept. 11) and Richmond (Sept. 25) out of conference and Notre Dame (Oct. 9), Pittsburgh (Oct. 16), Syracuse (Oct. 23) and Duke (Nov. 13). Four of the Hokies’ last five games are on the road.
WVU Hires Ex-JMU Assistant
Former James Madison football assistant Andrew Jackson was hired as a defensive assistant at West Virginia on Thursday, the Mountaineers announced.
Jackson, who spent the last year with Old Dominion, was part of Dukes coach Curt Cignetti’s initial staff at JMU. In 2019, Jackson worked with JMU’s defensive tackles and coached defensive lineman Mike Greene to All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.
JMU Softball
Page County graduate Kate Gordon and Odicci Alexander, a standout pitcher, of JMU have been named to the top 50 watch for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award.
Alexander is a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and VaSID Second Team and First Team All-State. She has fanned 508 batters and has a lifetime batting average of .340.
Gordon, from Shenandoah, led the nation in hitting last year at .557 and has 50 career homers. That is a program record, along with a career mark of .421 and a slugging percentage of .842.
JMU Basketball
The CAA announced Thursday that the women’s basketball games between JMU and William & Mary set for Feb. 6-7 had been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with the Tribe program. No makeup had been set. William & Mary also had to postpone games with Towson slated for this weekend.
Hokies Post Upset
The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team upset No. 2-ranked North Carolina State 83-71 in overtime Thursday. It was the first loss of the season for the Wolfpack, now 11-1. The Hokies are coached by Waynesboro graduate Kenny Brooks, a former player and coach at JMU.
JMU Soccer
Former JMU soccer goalie Kyle Morton has signed with the Houston Dynamo of MLS. Also, Tom Judge has been named to the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. He was recently drafted 36th overall by Nashville FC.
Volleyball
Chris Beerman, the volleyball coach at JMU from 1996-99, has passed away at the age of 53 after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to pittnews.com. He was the head coach at Pittsburgh from 2000-07.
WFT Coach
Washington football team coach Ron Rivera was declared cancer-free, per messages on social media Thursday from family members, according to reports.
DN-R Sports Desk
