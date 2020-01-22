Claudeson Tacy put up a solid all-around state line of 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as host Harrisonburg avenged an earlier-season loss and won its sixth straight with a 61-42 non-district victory over Western Albemarle on Thursday.
Jaziel Mensah added nine points and six assists for the Blue Streaks (8-5), while D’Shawn Fields had nine points and Jazen Walker finished with seven.
In other local sports Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Virginia Episcopal 65, Eastern Mennonite 54: Trey Gillenwater had 22 points, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 65-54 non-conference loss to Virginia Episcopal in Lynchburg.
Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong had 13 points apiece for the Flames (13-3) while Nick Jones was the only other player in the scoring column with six.
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 45, Western Albemarle 34: In Crozet, Mariah Cain poured in 19 points as Harrisonburg earned a 45-34 non-district win over Western Albemarle.
Ellie Muncy added eight points for the Blue Streaks (6-8) while Kai Blosser had six, Calayiah Stuart added five and Jay Garcia and Jaiden Lemon finished with four each.
Stonewall Jackson 46, Staunton 43: Kyle Franklin had 13 points and Mya Councill added 11 as Stonewall Jackson earned a 46-43 non-district road win over Staunton.
Annika Dellinger added nine points for the Generals (7-8) in the victory.
For the Storm (5-6), Emma Witt had 18 points and Alayia Robinson added 10.
JMU Pair Gain Honor
James Madison goalie Molly Dougherty and attacker Maddie McDaniel are on the 2020 Inside Lacrosse Women’s Division I Preseason All-America team. Dougherty, a redshirt junior, is a second-team pick while senior McDaniel was named to the third team. The Dukes begin the season at home Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. against North Carolina.
Delawder Gains EMU Notice
Broadway High graduate Chrissy Delawder was named EMU’s athlete of the week. She has played in all 91 games in her career, with 61 starts in four seasons in basketball. She has started all 15 games this season and is averaging 7.9 points per game.
Local schools in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference will have a challenging Saturday in basketball.
The Bridgewater men (6-11, 2-6 ODAC) host Virginia Wesleyan (14-3, 6-2) while EMU (3-14, 1-7) entertains Hampden-Sydney (10-7, 5-3). In women’s play, Brigewater (9-8, 8-2) plays at Lynchburg (8-9, 5-5) while EMU (2-13, 1-8) hosts Washington & Lee (11-6, 8-2). The BC women are tied for first in the ODAC.
— DN-R Sports Desk
