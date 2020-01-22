STAUNTON — Rob Smith had 30 points as Spotswood earned an impressive 68-54 non-district win over Staunton in boys basketball action at Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Carmelo Pacheco added 13 points for the Trailblazers (10-4) while Ryan High had nine and Traevan Williams had eight. For the Storm (6-6), Kaleb Hall had 33 points.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Riverheads 65, Waynesboro 43: Elijah Dunlap had 24 points as Riverheads cruised to a 65-43 non-district rout of Waynesboro in Greenville.
Dayvon Young led the Little Giants (7-6) with 10 points. The Gladiators are now 9-3.
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 55, Broadway 43: In Fishersville, Korinne Baska had 18 points as Wilson Memorial earned a 55-43 non-district win over Broadway.
Ashley Morani added 15 points for the Green Hornets (7-7) while Brooke Cason had nine.
Emma Bacon led the Gobblers (4-11) with 14 points while A.C. Swartz had eight.
Fort Defiance 72, Monticello 42: In Charlottesville, Kiersten Ransome had 21 points as Fort Defiance earned a 72-42 non-district win over Monticello.
Lilian Berry added 15 points for the Indians (9-2) while MaKayla Kershner had 11.
Women’s Basketball
Bridgewater 77, Virginia Wesleyan 47: The host Eagles led 26-7 after the first quarter and 35-18 at halftime and remained tied for first in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a win at home 77-47 over Virginia Wesleyan. Ahlia Moone had 21 points for BC and Madison Baum added 10 as the Eagles won for the sixth game in a row. BC is 9-8 overall and 8-2 in the ODAC while the visitors fell to 5-12, 3-7.
Men’s Basketball
Shenandoah 103, Bridgewater 97: Chandler Murray had 19 of his career-high 33 points in the second half but the visiting Eagles lost 103-97 at Shenandoah. The Eagles, who trailed 59-46 at halftime in Winchester, got 15 points from Davrion Grier. Bridgewater is now 6-11, 2-6 while the Hornets are 6-11, 3-5.
Emory & Henry 78, Eastern Mennonite 70: The host Royals couldn’t come all the way back from an 11-point deficit late in the game and lost 78-70 in ODAC play to Emory & Henry. Tim Jones had 16 points, Tie Evans had 15, DJ Hill provided 12 and Michael Williams chipped in with 11 for EMU, now 3-14, 1-7. The Wasps are 4-13, 1-7 and now tied with the Royals for last in the ODAC. EMU had 20 turnovers in the loss.
EMU Volleyball Upcoming
The Eastern Mennonite University mens volleyball team opens the season at home Sunday at 3 p.m. against St. Andrews. The roster includes two juniors from the high school program at Eastern Mennonite: Martin Pou and Wyatt Bollinger, both of Harrisonburg. The Royals were 4-19 last season under coach Danielle Lickey.
— DN-R Sports Desk
