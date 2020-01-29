BRIDGEWATER - The Bridgewater College women's basketball team remained atop the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) standings, beating nearby rival Eastern Mennonite 70-57 on Wednesday.
The host Eagles (11-8, 10-2 in the ODAC) began the night tied with Emory & Henry and Washington & Lee for the top spot. BC was paced by Jasmyn Pierce with 16 points, Ahlia Moone with 11 points and 10 rebounds and 15 points from Madison Baum.
EMU (2-15, 1-10), trailing 52-47 after three quarters, was paced by Chrissy Delawder (Broadway) with 14 points. Bridgewater led 15-13 after the first quarter but trailed 33-31 at halftime.
In other local action Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 57, Wilson Memorial 55: Orion Angelopulos scored 16 points and Collin Brunk added 12 as Turner Ashby rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit for a thrilling 57-55 non-district win over Wilson Memorial in Bridgewater.
Ethan Gerber added to the well-balanced attack for the Knights (4-13) with eight points while Tyson Snow had seven and Payton Garber finished with five.
For the Green Hornets (5-10), Matt Poole had a game-high 19 points while Finn Irving had 12 and Jaxon Hartman chipped in with 10.
East Rockingham 82, Strasburg 66: Tyler Nickel scored 30 points and dished out six assists as East Rockingham won its sixth straight and stayed unbeaten in Bull Run District play with an 82-66 road win over Strasburg.
Tyce McNair had another solid all-around game with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Eagles while Cooper Keyes had one of his best games of the season with 15 points, including five 3s, and five assists.
Also chipping in for East Rock (16-2, 10-0 Bull Run) was Kyle Evick with 11 points and Da’rius Lam with six points and 11 boards. The Eagles have now won 12 of their last 13.
For the Rams (10-8, 5-5 Bull Run), Kamryn Pangle scored 19 points while Derek Fox had 16, Ronald Fox added 15 and Trevor Sager finished with nine.
Patrick Henry 51, Harrisonburg 48: In Roanoke, Claudeson Tacy scored 22 points, but Harrisonburg snapped an eight-game winning streak with a 51-48 non-district loss at the hands of Patrick Henry in a thriller.
Jaziel Mensah added seven points for the Blue Streaks (10-6) while Vyshon Washington and Tre Butler finished with six apiece.
Page County 66, Rappahannock County 58: Chase Combs put together an impressive stat line of 30 points, six rebounds and three blocks as Page County won its sixth straight with a 66-58 win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action in Shenandoah.
Trey Knight III added 14 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals for the Panthers (11-6, 9-1 Bull Run), who have now won nine of their last 10.
Stuarts Draft 102, Waynesboro 82: Dawson Jones scored 19 points and Ryan Riley added 16 as Stuarts Draft cruised to a 102-82 non-district rivalry win over Waynesboro at SDHS.
Mark Rodgers chipped in with 15 points for the Cougars (10-7) while Freddie Watkins had 10.
For the Little Giants (7-9), forward Damien Fisher poured in 44 points while Kevin Hicks added 11.
Girls Basketball
Fort Defiance 52, Broadway 38: Kiersten Ransome continued her stellar sophomore season as she poured in 29 points to lead host Fort Defiance to a 52-38 non-district win over Broadway in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Lilian Berry added 10 points for the Indians (13-2), who have won six in a row and 13 of their last 14, while Meredith Lloyd also chipped in with seven.
For the Gobblers (5-13), Hannah Phares led the charge with 12 points while Savannah Copenhaver and Aliza Lokey each had seven and A.C. Swartz finished with six.
Page County 61, Rappahannock County 50: Taylor Hankins scored 13 points and Caris Lucas and Leah Hilliard added 12 each to lead a well-balanced attack in Page County’s 61-50 win over Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action at RCHS.
Also chipping in for the Panthers (11-7, 6-4 Bull Run) was Abbey Nauman with 11 points and Gracie Mason with nine.
VMRC Golf Seeks New Members
The Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) Golf Association is recruiting new members for the 2020 season. The annual registration fee of $30 includes an annual kick-off dinner, end-of season celebration, free golf clinics with area pros and player discounts to area courses.
Golf is played on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month from March through October. There will be clinics on Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25th. Membership is open to all ages with courses throughout the Shenandoah Valley. The VMRC Wellness Center is at 1481 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg. For more information contact Maureen Pearson at 540-438-4205.
- DN-R Sports Desk
