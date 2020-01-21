WAYNESBORO — Claudeson Tacy had 12 points as Harrisonburg grinded out a 57-53 win over Waynesboro in a big Valley District boys basketball contest at WHS on Tuesday.
Tre Butler and Jazen Walker added 11 points apiece for the Blue Streaks (7-5, 4-0 Valley), who have now won five in a row, while Jaziel Mensah had 10.
For the Little Giants (7-5, 1-3 Valley), Luke Young had 18 points, Damien Fisher added 17 and Dayvon Young chipped in with 10.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23: In Lexington, Rob Smith scored 19 points as Spotswood bounced back with a convincing 53-23 Valley District rout of Rockbridge County.
Carmelo Pacheco and Traevan Williams added eight points apiece for the Trailblazers (9-4, 3-1 Valley) while Jailik Lynch led the Wildcats (7-7, 1-2 Valley) with 10.
East Rockingham 87, Stonewall Jackson 43: Tyce McNair had 32 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals as East Rockingham remained unbeaten in Bull Run District play with an 87-43 blowout of Stonewall Jackson in Quicksburg.
Tyler Nickel added 30 points and six boards for the Eagles (14-2, 8-0 Bull Run) while Kyle Evick had nine points, five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Michael Dorman led the Generals (2-12, 1-6 Bull Run) with 11 points.
Eastern Mennonite 80, Roanoke Catholic 46: Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong each scored 20 points as Eastern Mennonite cruised to an 80-46 win over Roanoke Catholic in Virginia Independent Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Trey Gillenwater added 18 points for the Flames (13-2, 6-0 VIC) while Nick Jones added 12.
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 61, Waynesboro 45: Mariah Cain poured in 20 points as Harrisonburg earned a 61-45 Valley District win over Waynesboro at HHS.
Jaiden Lemon added 10 points for the Blue Streaks (5-8, 2-2 Valley) while Calayiah Stuart and Jay Garcia each finished with seven.
Cierra Bruce had a game-high 25 points for the Little Giants (0-12, 0-3 Valley).
Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22: Lexi Bennington-Horton had 21 points and Stephanie Ouderkirk had a solid all-around line of 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Spotswood remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a 51-22 rout of Rockbridge County in Penn Laird.
Madisyn Forloines added 10 points for the Trailblazers (12-2, 3-0 Valley) while Avery Hansborough and MacKenzie Freeze chipped in with four points apiece
For the Wildcats (4-8, 0-4 Valley), Emily Galford had eight points while Graceon Armstrong had seven.
Stonewall Jackson 44, East Rockingham 40: In Elkton, Annika Dellinger scored 13 points as Stonewall Jackson defeated East Rockingham 44-40 in Bull Run District action.
Kylene Franklin added 11 points for the Generals (6-8, 4-4 Bull Run) while Mya Councill had nine.
For the Eagles (2-14, 0-8 Bull Run), Makenna Siever led the way with 16 points while Alexis Baugher had eight and Melody Vaughan chipped in with six.
Eastern Mennonite 41, Grace Christian 11: Avery Nussbaum had 14 points, including four 3s, as Eastern Mennonite rolled to a 41-11 rout of Grace Christian in Blue Ridge Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Also chipping in for the Flames (9-3, 3-1 BRC) was Halie Mast with 13 points and six rebounds and Maya Ferrell with nine points and a season-high nine steals.
Luray 70, Page County 55: Emilee Weakley had 24 points and seven rebounds as Luray earned a big 70-55 Bull Run District win over Page County at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added 21 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (14-1, 7-1 Bull Run) while Jaidyn McClung had 13 points and 12 boards.
For the Panthers (9-6, 3-5 Bull Run), Leah Hilliard had 20 points and seven rebounds, Caris Lucas had 15 points and four boards and Marissa Monger had six points.
Wilson Memorial 48, Buffalo Gap 37: Korinne Baska had 21 points as Wilson Memorial earned a 48-37 Shenandoah District win over Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
Ashley Morani added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Green Hornets (6-7, 2-1 Shenandoah) while Brooke Cason finished with five points and nine boards.
For the Bison (8-6, 1-2 Shenandoah), Amaya Lucas led the way with 21 points.
Women's Basketball
Randolph-Macon 89, Eastern Mennonite 56: Chloe Roach had 12 points but host Eastern Mennonite lost at home to Randolph-Macon 89-56 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action in Park View.
Chrissy Delawder (Broadway High) had 10 rebounds and seven points for the Royals, now 2-13 overall and 1-8 in the ODAC. Constance Komara (Harrisonburg) had five points for EMU and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Wilson Memorial) had two assists. Cheridan Hatfield (Wilson Memorial) had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets, now 7-8, 6-4.
BC's Womack Gains Honor
Davonta Womack, a senior at Bridgewater College from Salem High, was named the ODAC track athlete of the week after a time of 6.85 in the 60-meter dash at the VMI Keydet Invitational in Lexington. He was second with the third-fastest time in school history.
- DN-R Sports Desk
