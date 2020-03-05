Luray girls basketball Joe Lucas has spent plenty of time on the road for the past week and a half, but has said that every single second has been worth it.
That time on the highway is something several area basketball coaches are doing as they prepare for the start of the Virginia High School League state basketball tournaments in various parts of the state tonight. But it's a rare accomplishment.
The Bulldogs will take on Poquoson in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals tonight at Page County High School at 6:30 p.m. Defending Class 3 state champion Spotswood, meanwhile, will begin its quest for a second-straight title against Abingdon at 7 p.m. at East Rockingham.
As for Turner Ashby, the Region 3C runner-up, it'll face Lord Botetourt in quarterfinal action at Roanoke College at 6:45 p.m. East Rockingham is the only city/county boys team remaining and will face Brunswick at 7 p.m. at Spotswood High School.
“It’s huge," Lucas said of playing relatively close to home. "We talked about trying to play as many home games as we could. Now we’re playing pretty much another home game. It’s an identical gym to ours. It’s big because we have a lot of young girls and we want to keep them in a comfort zone in front of our own fans, with familiar officials and in a familiar gym.”
The Bulldogs will face a Poquoson team that is similar to them, Lucas said. The Islanders are 12-11 on the year, but have faced a tough schedule and faced a number of injuries that have dwindled the roster down to just eight players.
“They’re similar to us," Lucas said. "They all have similar size and they want to spread you out on offense. They want to play zone, which a lot of teams do to us. As far as size and athleticism, they have a lot of similarities to us.”
The toughest path to the state championship may be for the Spotswood and Turner Ashby girls teams. Both teams face formidable opponents in the opening round and Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson even went as far as saying they're arguably the four best teams in the state.
Abingdon is led by senior point guard Peyton Carter, who is a Tennessee Tech signee averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists. She's joined in the backcourt by Emily Breeding, a Bluefield College signee that is averaging 12.3 points per contest and is known for her abilities from 3-point range.
“We need their defensive intensity," Spotswood assistant coach D.J. Johnson said of the Trailblazers backcourt of MacKenzie Freeze and Lexi Bennington-Horton. "They’re guarding the best scorer and the point guard. Both of them are tough guards. We’ll have our hands full. We have all the confidence in both [Freeze] and Lexi. They’ve been on this stage. They’ve guarded tons of girls and they’ve done a pretty good job this year.”
Miette Veldman, a James Madison volleyball signee and 2019 Class 3 volleyball Player of the Year, is the challenge that awaits Turner Ashby. Veldman is averaging 22.8 points and 13.4 rebounds and is the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. She led the Minettes to a state championship in 2018.
"Winning breeds confidence and confidence breeds winning," Knights coach Rob Lovell said. "They come hand in hand. One of the real neat things that I’ve been able to observe in working with this team is that very thing — their growth at the mental aspect of the game. That’s a tribute to them. You get a lot of teams at this time of the year and they’re kind of ready for the grind to be over. I haven’t sensed that with this group at all. They have that nice mix of it still being fun, but still approaching games with a lot of intensity and effort. That’s the reason we’re here.”
As for the East Rockingham boys, it will have its hands full with an athletic and gifted Brunswick team that is back on the rise. Despite that, ERHS coach Carey Keyes said the Eagles have to stick to what they've done all season.
“They’re a powerhouse and have been for decades," Keyes said. "They’ve played a really tough schedule, really challenged themselves. They have athletes all over the floor. They’re going to run the court hard, press and trap, be active on defense. We just have to be fundamental and play our game, move the ball and really share the ball. That’s kind of what we do. We aren’t going to change anything at this point in the season. We’ll keep it simple, share the ball and hopefully make shots. We’ll be ready to battle on Friday.”
After reaching the program's first-ever state championship a year ago, Keyes doesn't take it for granted. He knows how hard it is to earn the right to play at this time of the season and would love to earn another trip to Richmond this year.
“Making that run last year and playing really athletic teams — Tyler and Tyce have been through a lot of battles," Keyes said. "They’re really the only two, but that’s why we challenged ourselves in our non-district schedule this year. Hopefully we’re ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.