Editor’s note: We have begun a weekly series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming city/county athletes to watch for during the 2020-21 academic year. The sixth installment takes a look at baseball.
There's no doubt COVID-19 robbed us of a special 2020 baseball season.
Both Turner Ashby and Broadway appeared primed for deep runs in the postseason and possibly even a state title. The rivalry between those two is good enough to keep fans intrigued each season by itself.
Spotswood and Harrisonburg both had young talent with a lot of potential. East Rockingham was starting a new era under first-year coach Ryan McAlister and Eastern Mennonite was looking to replace key pieces from a year ago.
The individual talent is high across the Valley right now. And while Broadway's Bryce Suters — a James Madison commit — stands out as the area's best player right now, there is a lot of other impressive players in the city/county.
Here’s a look at some of the up-and-coming athletes to watch this year:
Gage Anderson, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The outfielder has shown improvement every year he's been with the team and should be a consistent presence at the plate as a senior in 2021.
Evan Bert, Broadway, Junior
As one of the area's best young talents, the junior pitcher will look to continue improving his consistency as a two-way player for the Blue Streaks.
Dylan Burnette, Harrisonburg, Junior
Another one of Harrisonburg's impressive young freshman in 2019, the outfielder should be set to showcase his improvement next year as a polished junior.
Noah Burtner, Spotswood, Junior
After spending countless hours working on his game in the offseason, the young utility player should be one of Spotswood's top players.
Noah Campbell, East Rockingham, Junior
As another talented underclassmen, the junior should have a big role for the Eagles immediately and could find success under first-year coach Ryan McAlister.
Matthew Fries, East Rockingham, Senior
The Eagles will undoubtedly be one of the youngest teams in the city/county next year and the leadership of its senior will be key in how well they fare.
Drew Hatter, Eastern Mennonite, Freshman
The multi-sport standout for Eastern Mennonite was expected to make a big splash as an eighth-grader and should quickly become one of the team's top players.
Dylan Hensley, East Rockingham, Sophomore
After having his freshman debut at the varsity level canceled due to COVID-19, look for a strong sophomore campaign in 2021 from the talented two-way player.
Noah Hertzler, Broadway, Junior
The right-hander got pulled up to the varsity squad as a freshman in 2019 and made an immediate impact - and will be a centerpiece for the team moving forward.
Liam Hughes, Eastern Mennonite, Senior
The infielder/pitcher was a bright spot for Eastern Mennonite in 2019 and could be the team's best player when it returns to action next year.
Luke Keister, Spotswood, Junior
The infielder has dedicated himself to the sport in recent years and was expected to become a major piece this year for the Trailblazers as a sophomore.
Hunter Miller, Turner Ashby, Senior
As an experienced veteran for the Knights, the two-way senior will be a leader and a pivotal piece to Turner Ashby's state championship hopes.
Jared Peake, Turner Ashby, Senior
The sudden two-sport standout had a breakout season a sophomore in 2019 and will bring consistency and production as an outfielder and a pitcher for the Knights.
Aidan Perkins, Harrisonburg, Senior
After a strong sophomore campaign in 2019, the outfielder/pitcher was looking to elevate his game this season but will now use that as motivation entering his senior year.
Jacob Petersheim, Broadway, Senior
As one of the best pitchers in the Valley District in 2019, the senior is set up for a big final season with the Gobblers and perhaps a chance to play at the next level.
Tyler Stobbs, Spotswood, Senior
As a strong bat that brings power to the Spotswood lineup, the senior will also add key leadership for a young Trailblazers squad.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway, Junior
The multi-sport athlete for the Gobblers is a consistent hitter, a strong presence in the outfield and will be relied upon heavily as a junior in 2021.
Grant Thomas, Turner Ashby, Senior
After dealing with consistency issues at times in 2019, the senior will be one of the best players in the area as a senior and will make an impact in multiple ways.
