BROADWAY GOBBLERS
Coach: Brian Phillips (fifth season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Reid Garrison, senior, 170; Yee M. Ung, senior, 240; Garrett Moyers, senior, 129.
Key Losses: Jesse Earhart.
Promising Newcomers: Clifford Garber, sophomore, 201.
Phillips Says: “Obviously, this will be a very interesting and challenging year. While things may look different, my goal will still be to help develop the wrestling ability of each individual on the team. This will likely mean different things to each individual. For less experienced wrestlers, it may be focusing on basics, while more experienced athletes may be mastering details, adding new technique. Ultimately, if the athletes commit to working hard, these kids will develop valuable experience that can benefit both on and off the wrestling mat.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: David Kisling (second season)
District: Bull Run
Key Returners: Tanner Baugher, senior, 168.
Key Losses: Brady Fincham; Derek Liddle; Dalton Shifflett.
Promising Newcomers: Benjamin Dinkel, sophomore; Logan Frye, junior, 150; Kendall Garrison, freshman, 126; Dylan Hensley, sophomore, 164; Quinton Hensley, sophomore, 135; Brittany Roadcap, freshman, 120.
Kisling Says: “We are going back to the basics this year. We have a young team with a ton of potential. Hard work and commitment is going to be our big emphasis this year and so far the kids are delivering ten fold.”
FORT DEFIANCE INDIANS
Coach: Gary Kinzer (eighth season)
District: Shenandoah
Key Returners: Wyatt Fitzgerald, sophomore; Coy Brown, sophomore; Ty Thornton, sophomore; Corbyn Bryant, junior.
Key Losses: Gabe Stracener; Alex Plonsky; Manny Sanchez.
Promising Newcomers: Alec McLaren, sophomore.
Kinzer Says: “At 15 athletes, this is the smallest team I have coached since 2014. There are some new faces and some old faces. In the past, I have had kids on the team who just wanted something to do. This year, I have kids who want to wrestle. This small team can be the springboard for so much future success. After the year we've had, I'm not worried about glory. It will be glorious just to see Fort kids on a wrestling mat again.”
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: Joey Soltis (fifth season)
District: Bull Run District
Key Returners: Hagan Bradley, junior, 195; Patrick Sullivan, senior, 160; Aiden Painter, junior, 138.
Key Losses: Wyatt Hensley.
Promising Newcomers: Karma Guinn, freshman, 106; Andrew Lilly, senior, 182; Nick Moore, freshman, 220.
Soltis Says: “I think we have a great group of wrestlers who are working hard and I am excited to see how they progress through the year. Our team is very focused and having fun getting back into athletics.”
SPOTSWOOD TRAILBLAZERS
Coach: Chris Grefe (first season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Gracin Lam, senior; Josh Hartman, junior; Ty Khochareun, junior; Matt Ford, junior.
Key Losses: Zach Hartman; Michael Roadcap; Ben Conahan; Taha Rafeeq.
Promising Newcomers: Lucy Johnson, freshman; Aiden Shoop, freshman; Jaidyn Thompson, freshman.
Grefe Says: “We do not have the numbers that we have had in the past, but we are working hard. The four returners are looking to improve on their success from last year and have been doing a nice job working with the younger kids in practice trying to get them ready.”
TURNER ASHBY KNIGHTS
Coach: Marshall Smiley (11th season)
District: Valley
Key Returners: Patrick Sullivan, senior, 145; Gabe Ashkeba, senior, 182; Andrew Stine, senior, 182; Daniel Rogers, sophomore, 132; Cortland Andrews, sophomore, 152.
Key Losses: Jessie Knight; C.J. Haskins; Payton Jackson.
Promising Newcomers: Cole Liskey, freshman; Wyatt Haskell, freshman, 152.
Smiley Says: “I feel good about our team. We have a good balance of upper and lower classmen and kids ready to make a big impact individually and for our team.”
