A Rockingham County judge issued an arrest warrant Friday for Edward Gilkes, who testified in 2006 that Ivan Teleguz hired him in a plot to kill Teleguz's ex-girlfriend in 2001, for violating his probation a second time in roughly a year.
Gilkes, 40, formerly of Altoona, Pa., testified against Teleguz in the capital murder case involving the slaying of Stephanie Sipe in Harrisonburg.
As part of a deal with prosecutors, Gilkes pleaded guilty in January 2006 to accessory to capital murder and was ordered to serve 15 years of a 50-year sentence.
Accounting for good behavior, he was released from prison on Nov. 30, 2018.
A major violation report filed in circuit court on Feb. 10 states that Gilkes was arrested in Roanoke on Jan. 17 for misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and released on bail.
The report also states that Gilkes continues to fail drug tests.
Judge Clark Ritchie issued the warrant during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
This is Gilkes second violation since being released.
While living in Roanoke, Gilkes was arrested Jan. 12, 2019 for violating his probation. A major violation report in that case states Gilkes tested positive for marijuana on Jan. 3 while living in a halfway house in the Roanoke area.
In April, as part of a plea deal, Judge T.J. Wilson revoked three months of Gilkes' 35-year suspended sentence, leaving 34 years and nine months of revocable time in connection with Sipe’s murder.
Sipe, 20, was found with her throat slashed on July 23, 2001, in her Deer Run apartment off Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg. Her then 2-year-old son, who was home at the time, was uninjured in the attack.
Michael A. Hetrick of Warren, Pa., now 44, was convicted of killing Sipe on Teleguz’s behalf.
While Gilkes didn’t kill Sipe, he helped plan the murder. Gilkes was outside her apartment with Hetrick just before the slaying, but had second thoughts and ran off while Hetrick committed the crime, according to trial testimony.
Teleguz was convicted of murder-for-hire in February 2006 in connection with Sipe’s death.
Prosecutors say Teleguz, a 40-year-old Ukrainian national, organized Sipe’s killing after he moved to Pennsylvania because he did not want to pay child support.
A jury sentenced Teleguz to death, but in April 2017, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe commuted his sentence.
McAuliffe pointed to three factors: prosecutors attempting to link Teleguz to a murder in Pennsylvania; comments about the defendant’s alleged ties to the Russian mob; and fear put into the minds of jurors by the judge telling them that Teleguz had their names and home addresses.
Hetrick pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. He testified that Teleguz hired him to kill Sipe for $2,500.
He is serving two consecutive life sentences.
