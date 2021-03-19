U.S. Marshals captured a Staunton man Friday accused of shooting a man in Elkton last week.
Kane-Zyshon Emmanuel Hinton, 21, of Staunton, is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Hinton was captured in the Washington, D.C. area Friday.
On March 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to East Rockingham Street in Elkton at about 1:15 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound.
At the scene, police found Ranon Barber, 22, of Elkton, with a wound to the stomach area.
He was taken by ambulance to the Miller Kite House and then flown by medical helicopter to U.Va. with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say it was believed the Hinton fled the area black Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with unknown registration.
A verbal dispute between the two men escalated into the shooting, deputies said.
It’s unclear when Hinton will return to Harrisonburg to face charges.
Hinton’s arrest comes one day after Harrisonburg police arrested a city man Thursday afternoon in connection with a Tuesday night stabbing.
Robert Pleasants III, 23, of Harrisonburg is charged with malicious wounding.
Police say they responded to the 300 block of Vine Street at about 10 p.m. for a reported stabbing. On scene, police found a man suffering from a knife wound sustained during a fight.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Pleasants is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
