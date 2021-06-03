A familiar name should give the Elkton Blue Sox some pitching depth this season.
Mark Arrington, 41, a long-time pitcher for the Blue Sox, is slated to return to the team this summer, according to Coach J.J. Loker.
Arrington graduated from Emory & Henry in 2002, played more than a decade for Elkton, and was an All-Star and Pitcher of the Year in the Rockingham County Baseball League before taking last year off.
“I have never had a major injury knock on wood,” William Monroe graduate Arrington, who first played in the RCBL in 1999, said Thursday. “I guess I want to do it until I finally figure out I can’t do it. I feel like I can go out there and at least compete."
"When I can’t compete, I need to leave. That might be very soon," he said, with a laugh.
He is a teacher at Madison County and in 2019 was named the Virginia High School Health and Physical Education Teacher of the Year.
"He is always a leader when he is out there on the field," Loker said of Arrington. "He is competitive; he is going to go out there and throw you strikes and he is going to keep you in the ballgame. Everybody who has been in the league and been around it for a while, they know who is and what he brings to the table. He is a workhorse; he likes to go out there and go nine innings when he is there."
A team can never have enough pitching. Even with the addition of Arrington, the Blue Sox could use some more.
Elkton was 6-15 last year and ended the season with five losses in a row. Only Stuarts Draft, with four wins, finished lower in the standings. The Blue Sox host Stuarts Draft in the opener on Saturday.
"I think that is the one thing we are lacking right now, some," Loker said of depth on the mound. "We are trying to add a couple of guys in there to throw a few innings in relief. If we throw strikes, our fielders and hitters are going to be good enough to compete."
Loker feels good about Arrington and Derek Justice, who played at Mount Olive, as starters.
"They give us a good chance to win. They keep us in the ballgame," he said.
Who are the other candidates for the starting rotation?
"Justice is as good as anybody, Mark Arrington is as good as anybody," Loker said. "Elliott Erkel will get a lot of work. Will Craig, I think he will get more innings than previously."
Among catchers, Gauge Jenkins, a William Monroe product, returns for Elkton. Tristan Gordon of Page County signed a temporary contract with Woodstock of the Valley Baseball League. "We will see how that goes," Loker said.
On the infield, returners expected are Jack Bourdon (who played at Madison County), Lee Carneal (Hampden-Sydney), Jacob Cude (Mary Baldwin), Canon Davies (Mary Washington), Jack Marshall (Roanoke), Koice Quintanilla (Turner Ashby), Jose Rocha and Jared Shifflett, another William Monroe alum. Cude, from East Rockingham, hit .200 for Mary Baldwin this spring as a sophomore while Davies hit .200 for Mary Washington after batting .240 last summer for the Blue Sox.
Marshall, as a freshman at Roanoke, hit .364 in limited action this spring. He is from Crozet and The Miller School of Albemarle, where the coach is former big league pitcher Billy Wagner. Rocha hit .238 with 17 RBIs for Elkton last season. Carneal batted .352 with 16 RBIs for the Blue Sox in 2020.
Loker is in his second year as the coach, as he took over for his father David - who is still involved with the club.
"Noting changed. I am trying to transition more into coaching than playing," said J.J. Loker, who hit .362 with six homers last year as a DH. "I still like to play and it seems like a do alright. If I do okay, I try to play when I can a little bit."
Returning outfielders are Ben Craig and Mack Rexrode, who played at Averett.
Elkton has added two players from Hampden-Sydney - Cameron Shields and Tillman Butler. Shields was a sophomore infielder this past spring while Butler was a sophomore catcher. Butler hit .277 while Shields batted .143.
On offense, the Blue Sox will have to replace slugger Will Decker, a former Roanoke College standout.
He hit .361 with four homers last year for Elkton but is now playing for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the independent Atlantic League. Decker played in an independent league in 2018.
"I think we are returning for the most part, except for Decker, the position guys," Loker said. "I think we have plenty of infielders and outfielders."
"Last year the season was so condensed, that you really needed a whole lot more pitching than you are going to need this summer," he added. "As long as everyone stays healthy, that is the main thing. We will try to win a couple of series in the playoffs. I look forward to it being more of a normal year."
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series previewing all eight RCBL teams ahead of the league’s opening weekend, which begins this Saturday.
