Panicked poetry dedicated to an afflicted infant, classical music tuned to a sensory-friendly level and a guide to lead wanderers through the creations downtown.
Since its inception 20 years ago, a primary mission of the Arts Council of the Valley has been to award artists funds to explore and expand creativity in the Valley. Last week, $12,284 was awarded to applicants through Advancing the Arts grants, half to art educators and half to artists.
In November, three grants were awarded to artists. In this spring cycle, of 12 applications, nine artists received grant money. Jenny Burden, executive director of the council, said that is more than has been awarded or applied for in years, and everyone was a first-time recipient.
“Not only more, but the quality has also risen in our grant applications, which is really exciting for us because we’ve been working hard to get the word out to artists and our art educators,” she said. “We want to get the funds into the hands of the artists. Well, the artists so they can explore something of their own and for art educators because they make it possible for others to access the arts.”
Yi-Ping Chen is a conductor, performer and professor at James Madison and Eastern Mennonite universities who was awarded a grant to conduct an auditory sensitive chamber orchestra concert performed by the Caravanserai music ensemble.
With the money, Chen plans to host a concert this fall at JMU’s Anthony-Seeger Hall — in one part having a theater artist lead activities for children along to “Peter and the Wolf,” and a second part for adults to enjoy uninterrupted classical music with free child care.
She said that as a young mother in classical music, she understands how concert attendance is difficult for families, so she hopes the two-part event will be inclusive for all age groups.
“I’m a working mom, so I have a 6-year-old that I love to bring to concerts, but sometimes find that classical concerts are not always the most welcoming for young children. So, I wanted to create an environment so that they feel comfortable going to a concert,” Chen said. “It’s easy to see this as just for children, but I’m hoping that because of the concert format, it is attractive to both young families and also people who don’t have children that just want to enjoy classical music.”
For the past three years, the Arts Council has hosted workshops to assist applicants in refining their submissions in advance with feedback from the grants committee. Burden and Kay Arthur, grants committee head, attribute the increase in applications and awards to the informational sessions.
In past cycles, the maximum award was $1,000 per grant, but the Arts Council increased the limit to $1,500 this spring.
On the Advancing the Arts Grants committee that determines grant winners, nearly all art forms are represented from visual, literary and performance backgrounds.
Arthur has a background in art history and has served as the chair for nearly five years. In that time, she said a common theme has been teachers requesting grants to fill financial gaps in school budgets.
“This is a really good use of the money because it helps fill out the programs. And often, arts programs are one of the first things that get cut in school budget, so this provides a little extra help and inspiration,” Arthur said.
Less than 30% of the Arts Council’s funding comes from government sources. Burden said most is from community donations and fundraisers, such as the Progressive Party in the fall.
The new coronavirus outbreak has closed Court Square Theater, a source of revenue for the nonprofit, and postponed major fundraisers like the Great Community Give. Burden said that now more than ever, providing artists with funding is a massive priority.
“We have a lot of visual artists, a great community, and many of them are also in the service industry,” she said. “They have really been hit hard, and we would like to try to figure out a way to help them as much as we can. And one way was to award these grants. … We’re going to take a bit of a hit, but that’s OK because this is why we were created. This is why we’re here, to get money in the hands of the artists.”
Grant recipients must report on their project before November. With isolation efforts affecting in-person events, such as Chen’s orchestra concert and classroom projects, recipients must develop a plan in case the pandemic impacts their goal. Arthur said the grants committee decided to loosen regulations for recipients to change their proposals as necessary to still contribute to the arts community.
“We decided that we couldn’t hold these people responsible for that … and I think none of these couldn’t adapt,” she said. “They may have to change exactly what they were going to do and find another way to share it with the community. … We would like to help them realize their projects, even under these very difficult circumstances.”
