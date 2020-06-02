Arts Council of the Valley, Rockingham Fine Arts Association and Riner Rentals' colorful, collaborative fundraiser for local artists and health care workers, #artfeltTHANKS, sold 105 signs before the first press run today.
Partnering graphics from several regional artists together behind a masked silhouette, the signs are designed to be displayed in yards as a salute to front-line workers. Half the total revenue of sign sales is being split between participating artists, who also received a $100 stipend from Riner Rentals. The other half of total sales is being donated to the RMH Foundation Crisis Response Fund, which benefits hospital employees and purchases critical supplies.
The initiative opened up on May 16 with a plan to produce 250 signs. Within the first week, 20 signs were sold. Less than three weeks later, over 100 signs have been purchased, raising $2,625.
For previously placed sign orders, pickup is available today between 10 a.m. to noon at the Smith House parking area at 311 S. Main St. behind the Turner Pavilion.
Signs are $25 each and available for purchase at valleyarts.org/artfeltthanks. The second group of signs will be available around June 12.
-- Staff Report
