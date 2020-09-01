Lawn signs have grown in popularity in recent years to display everything from birthday wishes and pregnancy announcements to politician patronage and political campaigning.
This summer, Arts Council of the Valley, Rockingham Fine Arts Association and Riner Rentals partnered to sell signs displaying local artisan designs against the silhouette of a masked figure in an effort called #artfeltTHANKS. Sold at $25 a pop, proceeds from each sign were split between the 20 participating artists and the RMH Foundation Crisis Response Fund.
Over 100 orders were received before the first press run in June, bringing in $2,600. By the end of the project in late August, more than $6,200 was generated.
Riner Rentals owner Paul Riner said the project was designed as a means of ushering neighborly connections and aiding front-line workers and artists during the pandemic.
"The real heart behind #artfeltTHANKS has been for artists to be supported, neighbors working on the frontlines to be thanked, and our community to celebrate both groups," Riner said in a press release.
Support for the project was provided by artist stipend sponsor Riner Rentals and four print sponsors: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley, Bank of the James, GreeneHurlocker and Truck It.
— Staff Report
