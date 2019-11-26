Staying in town for the holidays and looking for a fun way to give back to the community? Golden Pony is opening its doors for a free poetry and music night Wednesday to raise funds for the local community center and day shelter.
Sound makers and wordsmiths from the area are sharing the stage to raise money for Our Community Place, a nonprofit that provides services and support for homeless and marginalized individuals in Harrisonburg.
In Harrisonburg’s art scene, the act of coming out to events such as this is a means of uplifting both the craft and creators. Jared Woods is a musician and writer who said he plans to attend because of the cyclical and mutual pattern of support in the community.
“This whole city is family, and we have been through a lot these past few years, and we all share the good times and the bad together,” Woods said. “It’s great to be able to meet up with friends and take a break from how crazy life can be.”
Praveen Chhetri, a punk and metal guitarist for bands Earthling and Krode, is partnering with local spoken and visual artist Angela M. Carter on three advocacy-focused projects. After meeting at a show a few years back, Chhetri and Carter realized their arts had many crossovers in themes and emotions, so Chhetri said he is excited to bring the styles together on stage.
“We seem to click together considerably well. I think we've noticed a common bond regarding some of our philosophies that are behind each of our arts,” Chhetri said.
Carter frequently travels to share her activist writing, so she said the opportunity to experiment in collaboration with another artist has helped her creative growth.
“It has been a very rejuvenating process for me. … We’ve both worked very hard to make sure this is something we enjoy and put all of ourselves into. There’s a piece of each of us in the three pieces we’ll be performing,” Carter said. “We’re going in a new direction, but we’re staying true to who we are as artists.”
For some participants, the event is an opportunity to present existing works in a new light and transform the perception and readings of poetry.
Josh Hebdon, a member of local bands Magister Ludi and Companion Cubes, is performing synth and drums alongside poetry by Noah See. For the two artists, the event is an opportunity to stray from their usual styles and uplift the medium of spoken word.
“We’re both changing just the slightest in order to mesh the two but, for the most part, it’ll be him reading his poetry with me providing ambiance and texture,” Hebdon said. “He always reads in this specific way that I love, so I’m just trying to elevate his words.”
Cornel Dennis Toyloy is the creator behind the Community Poetry Facebook group for Harrisonburg writers and also the host of Wednesday’s poetry and music night. Toyloy said the area’s diversity in voices is too rich to not host an event, and that the combination of practices works to elevate the two.
“There’s like a chock-full of artistic people in town, so there wasn’t any shortage of artists or musicians to reach out to,” Toyloy said. “Poetry has a different vibe when it’s flowing with music.”
Toyloy will share a few poems he describes as intense and visceral alongside musician Caleb Depaolis. Due to the explicit nature of the art, it will be performed later into the evening so families can attend the earlier acts.
Five groups are scheduled to share the stage Wednesday. Each group will have 20 minutes to perform its pieces and at the end of the event there will be an open-mic period.
“There's just no energy like it because most of us never go on to perform those pieces again in the same way. It's a one-night-only performance. You have to be there to see it,” Carter said. “I'm just as excited to be an audience members as I am to be a performer.”
Beyond providing a space for healing and expression, Toyloy created the event as a donation-based fundraiser to demonstrate the ways art can address the needs of the community.
“Just to entrench that feeling of community. Like, I feel like artist healing and I guess the metaphor for collecting donations is that we can use art for like — look how many locals will come out to donate this money and just reciprocate — like just the love that can go on in town,” Toyloy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.