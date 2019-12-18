Culminating the trade skills of medieval times, the aesthetic of modern Appalachia and the technological advancements of the 21st century, Alexander Brothers aims to “create beauty in everyday life.”
“Everything that we do and we believe in creates beauty in some way,” Shea Alexander said. “You can still have this artistry quality of back in the day and still be efficient. The technology we have today does not diminish what we do, it complements it.”
Drew, Shea, Jo and Gabriel Alexander are four brothers who grew up in Timberville with the mentality of learning to craft that which interested them. If the boys wanted to go hunting, they carved bows and arrows from the nearby woods to accomplish their adventure. Now, the four combine blacksmithing, woodworking and leather crafting into composite goods for everyday life.
Drew, the eldest, predominantly works in a forge blacksmithing and inventing new designs while the second youngest, Jo, concentrates on his leather craftsmanship. Despite taking an interest in specific practices, Shea Alexander said there was never a predetermined designation for each brother to master one skill over another, and everyone is moderately well-versed in each realm of talent.
Gabriel Alexander, the youngest brother, primarily involves himself in the photography and social media aspect of the business, and said he developed a fascination with the artistic and design face of crafting from an early age.
“I started so early that I literally don’t remember starting,” Gabriel Alexander said. “I’ve been able to, by myself, make things out of wood since I was like 6, and that doesn’t just entail sticks — 2x4s and nails.”
Throughout life, the brothers said they have incorporated the pre-industrial labor skills into their daily lives. Shea Alexander, the second eldest, has honed his abilities in woodworking since he was 7 and said the inspiration for the items they make is rooted in their core values and interests.
“We basically started with things that we already made for ourselves. They were endemic to who we are,” Shea Alexander said.
Sourced from raw materials, Alexander Brothers sells journals, home goods and even barn doors. All of the wood used in their products is sawed locally within two hours distance of Timberville, and the leather is often native, from moose or wild boar, according to Shea Alexander. He said each product the brothers craft possesses one-of-a-kind beauty but retains a reasonable price point by melding traditional practices with contemporary tools.
“Take our bottle opener for example, we’ve got a CNC (Computer Numerical Control) laser involved and we’ve got an old-fashioned coal forge, like you’d find in Williamsburg, in the same product,” Shea Alexander said. “You can blend those two technologies to get that aesthetic and quality, but you also cut the time.”
Ned Overton serves alongside Shea Alexander in Community Art & Recreation of Timberville (CART), the volunteer-based nonprofit that organizes Timberville’s Christmas Village each year. Alexander Brothers has been selected into the village’s juried show since the inception of the holiday marketplace.
Overton said their success is credited to the premium standard the bothers reserve for each and every product.
“The craftsmanship, the quality — they have very high standards. One of Shea’s social media posts, he had a picture of a cutting board he was throwing in the wood stove that didn’t make the standard,” Overton said. “He doesn’t sell seconds — if it’s not first, they don’t sell seconds.”
Since Alexander Brothers began marketing its products under the brand a year ago, the brothers have traveled to events around the Shenandoah Valley to share their tavern-style products. Gabriel Alexander is halfway through his 11th-grade in homeschool and has aspirations to pursue business in athletics or technical trade after graduation. He said his life has always been infused with arts— from pursuits in sculpting to casting, woodworking to painting and drawing to music — and it’s a pleasure to see it manifest into the lives of others.
“Even if all of us hadn’t started this thing, we’d still be doing just as much crafting. It’s nothing new, we just branded it and brought it together,” Gabriel Alexander said.
Timberville’s Christmas Village will be open and selling the brothers’ products until Sunday. Alexander Brothers also sells goods at Randy’s Hardware in Timberville, Lost River Trading Post in Wardensville, Lineage Goods in Harrisonburg and The Pantry at 117 in Woodstock as well as online at alexanderbrothers.com.
