Arts Council of the Valley's biannual Advancing the Arts grant cycle is open for applications.
Grants are available for regional creatives who advocate for the arts in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community. Categories are Arts for Education, funding creative educational initiatives, and Creative Inspiration, funding creative professional development.
Applicants for both grant types may submit funding requests ranging from $500 to $1,500 — no matching project funds are required. Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.
Two free information sessions will be conducted on Zoom in September to guide and advise applicants on proposals. The first is on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. and the second is on Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Each session is expected to last about an hour. Registration for the sessions can be made by emailing advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com and requesting the meeting login link.
Applications for the 2020 fall cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.
More information is available at valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.
-- Staff Report
