Arts Council of the Valley has opened up its spring grant cycle to support local artists, with a new grant opportunity in the mix.
The council awards grants to local artists twice a year, and the Spring 2023 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle is now open, with a new $15,000 Public Art Forward grant.
Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Public Art Forward grant will allow one grantee to create and install a new artwork each year in downtown Harrisonburg for 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to a Jan. 29 Arts Council of the Valley press release.
“Because this grant is new — and we know artists will have lots of questions — we are holding a separate Public Art Forward grant info session online Thursday, February 9 at 4 p.m.,” Jenny Burden, executive director, said in the press release.
Guidelines, application materials and other details about the grant are available at www.valleyarts.org/public-art-forward, where artists may also register for the Feb. 9 public art session.
Arts Council of the Valley will continue to award its Advancing the Arts grants in $500 to $1,500 amounts in two categories — arts for education and creative inspiration.
Advancing the Arts grants are awarded each year in two cycles, fall and spring. The Public Art forward grant is only offered in the spring.
The Arts for Education category is intended to help community artists, organizations and arts educators pursue a creative, educational initiative. The Creative Inspiration category is designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development.
Since launching the grants program in 2001, Arts Council of the Valley has awarded more than $445,000 to area artists, art educators and organizations working in the visual, performing and literary arts.
Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year and applications for the 2023 spring cycle must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on March 11.
