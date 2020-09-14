The Arts Council of the Valley is adding a new funding category to its fall 2020 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle to support artists experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Funds from the Covid-19 Artist Fund grants can cover losses from event cancellations or additional expenses incurred with establishing and expanding an online presence. Grants will be awarded between $100 to $300 per individual artist.
Zoom informational sessions are free and designed to outline the process and answer questions for potential applicants. Upcoming sessions are scheduled for Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Each session is approximately an hour long.
Other grant categories are Arts for Education and Creative Inspiration, both of which can provide between $500 to $1,500 for artists in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. All applications for the 2020 fall cycle must be submitted electronically by Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
Zoom information session attendance can be accessed by emailing advancingvalleyarts@gmail.com. For more information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.
— Staff Report
