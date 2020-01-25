Between 2015 and 2019, the housing supply in the commonwealth dropped more than 40%, according the 2019 draft housing and market report by the Virginia Association of Realtors.
Despite this challenge, Lisa Sturtevant, the chief economist for the Virginia Realtors, is forecasting 2020 to be another strong year for real estate.
“As we look ahead, there’s a few things that signal a strong market,” she said.
Some of those factors include low interest rates, aging millennials who will need homes, high consumer confidence, strong job growth and wage growth.
“That hasn’t been true until a couple years ago,” Sturtevant said of wage growth.
Over 4,100 more homes were sold in 2019 than in 2018, for a total of 126,305 sales.
“Overall, we’re seeing a 2020 with sales up by about 3.4% and prices up about 3.5% for the state,” she said.
The fastest increases in price are not seen in northern Virginia, but instead in areas just outside the region, such as Winchester and Orange County, she said.
The Shenandoah Valley saw the largest percent change in sales, increasing 9% in 2019 compared to 2018 from 6,345 homes to 6,916.
Home sales in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County grew slightly from 1,306 in 2018 to 1,321 in 2019, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
There is a housing shortage in Harrisonburg, Rockingham and across the rest of the country.
“There are 1,200 homes for sale in Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria, which is home to 1.8 million people,” Sturtevant said. “That’s a crazy ratio.”
Shortages often lead to higher prices for products or services, but a variety of factors are helping to keep national home-price growth at a healthy rate, Sturtevant said.
Local real estate leaders previously said the appraisers are helping to hold the line against unhealthy price growth.
“The watchdog on the market is the appraiser,” said Sandy Davis, an appraiser with the Appraisal Center in Harrisonburg.
Davis said it is the job of an appraiser to be able to read home-sale data and compare similar properties to properly gauge the value of a home.
“There are nuances in every market and that’s why appraisers still have jobs,” she said.
Real estate “is a market-driven thing, but just because somebody is willing to pay a lot more than what a house is sold for because they want it, we can’t just hari-kari out there,” Davis said. “It’s got to be something that the market supports.”
She said appraisers work for lenders, who want to be able to sell home loans to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are government-established bodies that work to make sure Americans have access to reliable and affordable mortgages.
“It’s a very tough job and it’s not easy to explain,” Davis said of home appraisal.
And Sturtevant said that the “economic fundamentals” such as supply and demand, are driving prices.
“There’s some people worried that we are in a bubble and there just doesn’t seem to be any sign of that,” she said. “We have the right constraints in place in some ways that we didn’t have back 15 years ago.”
