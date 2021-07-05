The schedule will get a little busier starting this week in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
And so should the race for first place as the schedule hits the midway point in the 21-game slate - though the parity has already been hard to beat so far.
"We have three games this week and four games next week. We are playing better defense," Clover Hill skipper Kevin Chandler told the News-Record on Monday, just hours before the Bucks hosted defending champion Broadway.
Montezuma, Clover Hill and Broadway played a league-low 10 games in the first few weeks of this year and Chandler feels that means the both hitters and pitchers are fresh and rested.
"You are getting more quality performances from people," he said. "I think the competition in that sense is good. I think a lot of teams are good this year. They went out and got their players and got their teams rolling."
And prior to play Monday, six teams were within one game of each other at the top of end of the standings: Montezuma (7-3), New Market (7-4), Broadway (7-4), Clover Hill (6-4), Grottoes (7-5) and Stuarts Draft (7-5).
"It's not like last year when it was a two-team race," said New Market skipper Nolan Potts, whose club lost to Broadway in the finals last year.
Last year, with no Valley Baseball League due to the pandemic, the RCBL had many Division I players and Broadway started several key players from James Madison.
That included slugger Chase DeLauer, now in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. And Potts last year had two pitchers with pro experience, including former JMU hurler and Rockies' ex-minor league pitcher Colton Harlow of Mount Jackson.
"We really don't have that this year, the Chase DeLauters of the world," Potts said Monday. "That talent is more spread out."
Look no further than Stuarts Draft, which won just five games in 2020. "They are much improved; they are so much better," Potts said.
How much parity? Through Sunday, no team had won more three games in a five-game stretch and no team had lost more than three games in a five-game stretch. No team, before Monday, had a winning streak of more than two games.
Someone, of course, has to bear the brunt of six teams playing better than .500 and that has been Elkton (2-9 through Sunday) and Bridgewater - 2-10 before hosting the Blue Sox on Monday.
The schedule for Tuesday calls for New Market to host Montezuma.
All-Star Game
Potts of New Market will be the manager of the East squad while skipper Chip Abernathy of Broadway will guide the West in the RCBL All-Star game on Saturday at Clover Hill.
The East is made up of New Market, Elkton, Grottoes, and Stuarts Draft while the West is composed of Clover Hill, Bridgewater, Broadway, and Montezuma, Potts noted.
League Leaders
In games through Sunday, the top hitters in the league were Zach Roberts of Stuarts Draft at .457; Trent Abernathy at Broadway at .448; Frankie Ritter of New Market at .421; Matt House of New Market at .420; Terrell Thompson of Stuarts Draft at 419; Pierce Bucher of New Market at .409; Dylan Nicely of Grottoes at .407; and Will Haas, also at .407, of Stuarts Draft.
Keegan Woolford, a product of Shenandoah University, paced the league in homers at six and RBIs at 21 before Monday's play.
Cody Bartley of Stuarts Draft has four homers and Nicely had driven in 19 runs through Sunday.
Nick Corbin of Clover Hill paced the league in wins on the mound with three while Jonah Cochran of Broadway had an ERA of 1.13.
Pitcher Tucker Garrison of Grottoes had a league-high 41 strikeouts while Derek Shifflett of Bridgewater had 35.
