PENN LAIRD - "Go hard! Last six minutes of the day," shouted Chad Edwards, standing in a sticky gymnasium here at Spotswood High. "Go hard!"
Edwards, wearing blue shorts, a white T-shirt and a blue mask over his face, is the veteran boys basketball coach for the Blazers.
In a session Wednesday, he stood in the middle of the court surrounded by seven boys working on individual skills at one of six baskets. Summer workouts are nothing new - but this year is unlike any other due to COVID-19 precautions.
Spotswood coaches were up front about that right away with their players. "They told us it would be kind of challenging," said Carmelo Pacheco, a sophomore all-state standout last season.
That's putting it mildly.
Coaches, especially the good ones, are really teachers at their core and many of them - like Edwards - instruct during the day then coach after school.
And teachers in this country, for the most part, are under-paid and under-appreciated. Perhaps my bias about teachers is coming through since I have lived under the same roof as an educator/teacher for nearly my entire life. My mother spent more than 28 years as a teacher in Rockingham County public schools while her sister also taught for many years in Augusta County.
Teachers and coaches in Rockingham County, Harrisonburg and around the state are certainly going to earn their paychecks this coming academic year.
But you won't find Edwards or his colleague, Spotswood girls varsity coach Chris Dodson, shying away from summer hoop sessions. Both of them are at Spotswood several days a week, and sometimes twice a day, working with young basketball players. There is no extra pay for leading summer workouts - just part of the job, Edwards notes.
"The extreme isolation has been tough. The theme of our program is togetherness," said Edwards, standing near the baseline after a mid-day session. "I went over three months without being able to see a single player (in person) and that was difficult."
Now he can see them in person, from a distance. The coaches need to wear a mask though the athletes do not.
"Our attendance so far has been better than in the last couple of seasons," Edwards added of the summer workout sessions. "I think part of it is everyone in society wants to get out and do some stuff. I think our county administrators deserve credit for seeing this through. Our administrators really put some thought into safe practices for every single sport."
Those safe practices begin with the person toting the clipboard and whistle.
"I am wearing a mask and we are wiping down balls. I think the parents and kids find (the procedures) comforting," Edwards said. "I think the kids are really resilient and are anxious to get back to school. Kids are getting a lot of attention. We are able to go short and really hard."
Edwards is approaching his 16th year as a coach at Spotswood. One of his former players, Justin Kier, had a stellar career at George Mason and will be a graduate transfer at the University of Georgia this coming season. Fellow Grottoes resident James Sullivan, another former Blazers' standout, was a second-team all-conference player last season at Division II Millersville in Pennsylvania and will be senior this coming year.
In the classroom, Edwards is getting ready for year No. 18. "I do a little bit of everything," Edwards said of teaching in alternative education. "It's a lot like coaching, and I enjoy it."
Dodson, who teaches those with multiple disabilities at Spotswood, has led the Blazers to state titles the past two seasons.
"We found many different ways to stay in touch and continue to keep them active with basketball," Dodson told me over the phone. "We have been doing our workouts virtually ever since the schools closed down (in March). The best thing about being in the gym again is hearing the kids laugh and seeing them compete with each other even when they are at their own basket."
Dodson, preparing for season No. 18 in Penn Laird, runs one of the best girls program in the state with six Virginia titles.
The Blazers won the state title outright in 2019 and then were declared co-champions this past March when the Virginia High School League called off the title contest in Richmond as COVID-19 took aim at the Mid-Atlantic region.
Dodson, in a sense, has also helped save parents a boatload of college tuition by helping his players gain college scholarships. His daughter, Tayler, played at Division I George Mason University and last year's best player, Stephanie Ouderkirk, will be a freshman down Rt. 33 at James Madison this fall.
For now, he has 18 girls taking part in a summer program that is wrapping up its second week. Some families opted out of the summer sessions for their child, in light of the pandemic. "We made it totally optional," Dodson said.
These days, the most students Dodson is allowed to work with in the gym at one time is nine. When that is the case, he has three girls at one end of the court, three near midcourt and three at the opposite end working on drills. "We try to build a firm foundation for each kid," he said.
Edwards, meanwhile, is also part of a rich coaching tradition at Spotswood for boys hoops - which won the state title in 1993. But none of the previous coaches or players that came before him had to deal with a pandemic. One of his hoop pupils this week was his son, Ben, a rising sophomore.
Paceco is the key player to build around.
"I feel I am getting a lot more out of it for myself," said Pacheo, after lifting weights this week. "That is what I am focusing on: getting myself better so I can help my teammates. As we come together, hopefully soon, we will be better for next season."
That is music to the ears of coaches - and teachers.
