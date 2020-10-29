Each time Evan Atkins steps on the field, he said he has to take on a different persona than the one he displays in his regular day-to-day life.
As the center, he’s where each offensive play for Spotswood begins. Any mistake can make things go south from the start.
“You have to have a leadership type of attitude,” he said. “A lot of people are asking you what you have to do on the line. ... We’re very disciplined, very fundamental.”
What about once the ball is snapped, though? What’s the phrase he'd use to describe his personality then?
“We’re just really nasty,” Atkins said. “We take it to heart, honestly.”
That nastiness from the Trailblazers senior is why he’s considered the top at his position in the city/county.
Last year, the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder was a first-team All-Valley District selection and part of a Spotswood offensive line that helped former running back Ethan Barnhart set the program’s single-season record for rushing yards.
“We take a lot of pride [in Ethan’s record-breaking season],” Atkins said. “As a lineman, you don’t really get much recognition. So when your running backs are doing well, it tells you that your offensive line is doing a good job.”
It’s no coincidence that the Trailblazers offensive line is once again expected to be their biggest strength.
In spite of having to replace Dallas Khalil and Colby Morris at the tackle and guard spots on the left side of the line, the group brings back four starters. That includes Atkins, who started last year and played a role as a sophomore.
“We wouldn’t be able to do anything without our offensive line,” said Spotswood quarterback AJ Dooms, who will compete for the No. 1 signal-caller job. “Thankfully, that’s a strong point for us. It’s led to a lot of our success the last couple of years and it’s something that I think we’ll be strong at again this year. So, hopefully, that’ll help us get going.”
Since Dale Shifflett was hired as the Spotswood coach in 2016, the team’s identity has been built around the run game and it's been successful.
“I tell our guys that all the time,” the fifth-year Trailblazers coach said. “You can look around at any program and the ones that are good and the ones that make it the furthest are good up front. You can have the best guys in the world on the back end at the skill positions but without someone to block for them, it doesn’t really matter.”
Under Shifflett, the Trailblazers are 37-11 and have captured back-to-back Valley District championships.
“There’s been a lot of improvement,” Atkins said. “I really think Shifflett has grown a bond with the kids. He’s a fantastic coach. I feel like he knows what he’s doing and he really takes it to heart.”
Atkins has witnessed firsthand the growth the program has made in recent years and played a key role in it.
Last year, in his first season as the starter, his relationship with former signal-caller Ryan High was key.
Now, as Spotswood goes through fall camp before an non-traditional spring season, Atkins and Dooms are working on establishing a similar camaraderie as the senior duo prepares to play just six regular-season games.
“The connection between us is going to be really important,” Dooms said. “We have to work together every snap and get the play started. It’s definitely going to be important to get that connection down consistently. Since we’ve been able to do more this week, we’ve worked on getting the snaps right and making sure things go smoothly.”
As important as the quarterback is to an offense, it could be argued that Atkins’ role is the most pivotal.
“For us, with some of our pass protection stuff, he’s in charge of calling some things out in terms of what the line is responsible for and what the back is responsible for,” Shifflett said. “Having a guy there with some experience is helpful. For us, one of our strongest points this year will be our guys up front.”
Atkins admitted he may not have been ready for that type of responsibility when he was a sophomore in 2018.
He said he had to learn how to embrace play along the offensive line and take things seriously on a regular basis.
“Honestly, I’d say it all started with my attitude,” Atkins said. “The attitude wasn’t really there as a sophomore. I wasn’t really taking it seriously. Then, as junior year came around, I realized I have to be mean to be on the line. I have to hit people as hard as I can, do my job. … Now I really try to extend the play.”
Much like Atkins has watched the program grow as a whole, Shifflett has seen his center take strides since he joined the Trailblazers.
Shifflett said that naturally, because of his experience, players such as Atkins are tossed into leadership roles.
“Everybody kind of looks to those guys for leadership,” Shifflett said. “It is kind of thrown on them, but those guys embrace it as well. They lead by example with their work ethic.”
Atkins said he’s embraced the role as a senior leader and credited his fellow offensive linemen for the consistency that the unit has developed in recent seasons. He said he expects it to continue this upcoming year.
“It’s a brotherhood,” Atkins said. “We formed a bond that lets each other know, ‘Hey, I have your back.’ We help each other and we’re all nasty. We go hard and we’re just always on our ‘A’ game.”
When the Trailblazers finally take the field again in February, Atkins said it’ll be a fulfilling feeling and one that he compared to returning from a long vacation while trying to return to a sense of normalcy.
“Man, it’ll be outstanding,” Atkins said. “It’ll feel like you’re just back at home after taking a long vacation.”
Most importantly, though?
“You’re ready to work," Atkins said. "You're ready to be nasty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.