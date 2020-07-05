The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline announced Sunday that they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project, citing delays and "increasing cost uncertainty."
A portion of the $8 billion pipeline was going to run roughly 25 feet from the farm property of Virginia Davis, who owns Stuarts Draft Farm Market with her husband, Ken Harris, and their son, Tarken Davis, in Stuarts Draft.
“I think, with all the bad news in 2020, this is the best news I’ve ever heard. So, finally, a ray of sunshine,” Virginia Davis said. “I think this is the best news I’ve heard of the whole entire year.”
The pipeline was slated to run from West Virginia through Virginia, particularly Highland and Augusta counties, and into North Carolina.
She said she was worried for the safety of her customers and her family while the construction and blasting was going on to build the pipeline. Davis also said even after the project was completed, she would be worried about a leak or an explosion.
“Pipelines explode all the time and that’s in neighborhoods,” she said. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline “was going to be humongous.”
Other Valley residents were also elated by the news.
“I cannot believe it,” said Cathy Strickler, 76 and founder of the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, who became emotional being told of the cancellation. “Is this a joke call?”
Strickler founded the area environmentalist group after witnessing the suffering caused by Hurricane Katrina while working for eight weeks in disaster-struck communities with her husband, Charles. Today, the group advocates for climate issues to legislators and circulates information regarding their cause.
Strickler said she had begun to give up any hope of stopping the project.
“I was so sure that Dominion would win,” she said.
The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates, who said it would damage pristine landscapes and questioned whether there was sufficient need for the gas it would carry.
“It should give activists everywhere who feel hopeless hope and belief that tiny step by tiny step, it all builds,” Strickler said. “Maybe [you don’t win] every battle, but this was a really worthwhile battle.”
The project has also faced numerous setbacks since plans were first announced in 2014. Legal challenges brought by environmental groups have prompted the dismissal or suspension of numerous permits and led to an extended delay in construction.
Last month, the United States Supreme Court voted 7-2 in favor of the project regarding decisions made in permitting the development, according to Dominion.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Barry DuVal issued a statement in the wake of the announcement reflecting on what the impact on jobs and economic activity will be.
“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline was an invaluable gas infrastructure investment that would spur economic development,” he said in the release. “The ACP project was expected to generate significant economic benefits across the three-state region, including more than 17,000 jobs, $2.7 billion in economic activity and $4.2 million in average annual local tax revenue during construction.”
Over half of those construction jobs were expected to be taken by Virginians with an estimated 1,300 jobs supported by the pipeline after completion, according to DuVal.
"This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country's energy needs will be significantly challenged," Dominion CEO Tom Farrell and Duke CEO Lynn Good said in a joint statement.
Jay Langston, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, which covers Highland and Augusta, said the cancellation could impact the regions supply of cheap energy in the future, but that short-term, the effect of the pipeline's cancellation would be minimal.
“Within our region, I don't think it's going to have too much of an immediate impact,” he said.
Langston said large area employers do have needs for natural gas, but that the area's current resources provided by Columbia Gas are able to meet those demands. Only a very small amount of businesses looking into locating in the Shenandoah Valley have natural gas needs that cannot already be met, according to Langston.
“Not a whole lot of direct benefits were going to fall upon us is the way I understand,” Langston said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
