For the first time in more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions handed down at the state level, Rockingham County Circuit Court held a jury trial last week.
The state lifted its ban on jury trials in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in February after approving a plan that put in place safety protocols to help protect trial participants from the virus.
On Friday, for the second time, a Rockingham County jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of a Harrisonburg man accused of an August 2018 hit-and-run that seriously injured a James Madison University student. A mistrial was declared. The case could be tried a third time.
Mashkhal K. Ibrahim, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run in the crash that injured Jared Antle, then 19, of Williamsburg.
While Ibrahim’s attorney, Aaron Cook, was looking for a different outcome, he said that overall he was pleased with procedures in place.
“I thought that the court personnel, the bailiffs did a good job implementing the plan,” Cook said.
The last jury trial was held March 12, 2020.
While Cook said he believes the trial went smoothly, he said there were two issues he’d like to see be addressed.
Under the current plan, the public is not allowed in the courtroom. Instead, a remote location has been set up at the Rockingham County Administration Center for viewing.
During Ibrahim’s first trial, about two dozen family and friends sat in the gallery to support him. This time, instead of watching the trial at the remote site, they chose to sit on the courthouse lawn.
“They wanted to be near him rather than sitting in a stale room watching,” Cook said, adding that he told Ibrahim that his supporters were outside. “I told him there’s a bunch of people out there and he appreciated that.”
Cook also took issue with the jury sitting in the gallery. He said that it was impossible to see the jury all at once.
“Normally, you can look over to the jury box and you can read the jury, to see what they were thinking,” Cook said. “Just from body language, you can see where jurors are and you might adjust accordingly.”
Prosecutors noted no concerns with how the plan was implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.