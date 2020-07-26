Against the drizzling rain Saturday, Lewis Sieber walked across Red Front's crowded parking lot, shielding his new prize under hunched shoulders. In hand, he carried two cardboard collectors anniversary signs celebrating Red Front’s 50 years of service in Harrisonburg from 1958 to 2008, valued in retail for $2 a piece, but priceless to the Harrisonburg local.
“I remember when there was an airport here, Dan Hartman airport, before the grocery store, a long time ago. We’ll just keep the souvenirs as a memory of the store, all the years it was here,” he said, clutching his $4 purchase. “I’m sad, but glad I could come out.”
Harrisonburg’s mom-and-pop grocery store Red Front closed its doors on April 9, but after months of stillness and silence, the aisles burst to life with activity on Saturday as squeaky wheels and shuffling feet joined in a final hoorah at the store's liquidation auction.
Sieber was one among nearly 50 people flocking to the event, hosted by Bowman Auctions, but generations of families congregated with intentions to claim a piece of local history.
Red Front served Valley shoppers for over a century as a provider of affordable groceries and champion of local history, preserved in art around the store.
“It was an interesting sale. It was a staple of the community, and it was sad to see it go,” said auctioneer Jack Bowman.
Among the most desirable items were retail equipment and pieces of historical value.
Harrisonburg School Board member Kaylene Seigle previously worked at the bank located inside Red Front and returned to the market on Saturday with ambitions to claim hanging aisle signage. In addition to an index of where to find common shopping list items like bread or detergent, the signs are each printed with vintage snapshots on one side and corresponding present-day photos on the other side.
As an amateur history buff, Seigle wanted the signs as an homage to the growth and modernization of Harrisonburg, but also as something to keep the memory of Red Front alive.
“[It’s] sad because, for me, there’s a lot of memories. I grew up in Harrisonburg, so I have a lot of memories of my mom and I coming in here,” she said. “Just seeing the old pictures is walking down memory lane.”
Wallpaper around Red Front also highlighted local workers from farms and retail sectors. Bowman said several bidders joined the financial battle to take home the historical art.
“They bought those and pulled them off the wall like wallpaper,” he said. “There were pieces there from all corners of the county.”
Since 1905, members of the Garber family of Dayton and Clover Hill had run the store, which cycled through different iterations and locations before settling at 677 Chicago Ave. in 1958.
John Garber Sr., co-owner of the market, said turning off the lights after decades of service was difficult, but emptying the building was a painful, necessary process.
“It’s been good for so many years, and we’ve grown to know the people coming and going all the time and being friends with them. … It’s just hard to let it go,” Garber told Daily News-Record on Friday. “We’re trying to get everything out of the building so we can sell the store.”
Outside in the parking lot, the Golden Skillet sign was a landmark and beacon on the property, suggesting happy times and old-style cooking. On Saturday, the sign sold for nearly $1,450, and its bakery shop sibling sign was sold for $1,100. The most expensive item sold was a forklift, which went for $8,500.
Auctioning began at 9 a.m. and ended just shy of 6 p.m. on Saturday. Bowman said he considered it a successful day of sales.
“Coolers were great. One was fifteen-something. They did very well. I was hoping we’d make a thousand a piece, it’d be a great day, and we went above that,” he said. “It was a really good sale overall.”
B.F. Caricofe of New Hope came seeking discounted coolers, shelves and scales for his at-home butcher shop, but said the news of its closure was shocking because Red Front seemed eternal.
“Red Front has been here so long, I reckon it’s been here longer than I’ve been born. … I always thought it was the most popular store in Harrisonburg. It seemed like it had more than the other grocery stores,” Caricofe said.
Several attendees were bidding with hopes to snag discounted equipment for home or commercial purposes, but a handful attended in search of a relic to pay homage to the local favorite shopping site.
For some Harrisonburg business owners, taking items from the auction and reusing them at their locations was equal parts mournful and joyous.
Mashita owner Mikey Reisenberg drove away from the sale with one of Red Front’s 2000s-era delivery minivans. He said his eyes were set on buying the vehicle to repurpose as a catering car for Mashita prior to arriving at the sale, so he was content with buying the car for $700.
“I’m happy to grab something for us to continue expanding. And at the same time, I’m glad to help out Bowman,” Reisenberg said.
While obtaining a new car for Mashita’s fleet at a low price is positive news for Reisenberg, he said it’s a shame the win comes at the loss of Red Front.
“It would’ve been nice to have another community grocery store survive,” he said.
