GROTTOES — Police are searching for an Augusta County man in connection to a Saturday night stabbing in Grottoes.
Grottoes Police Chief Jason Sullivan said a warrant has been sent to Augusta County for Kris Stickley, approximately 30 years old, of Augusta County. Stickley is charged with malicious wounding, Sullivan said.
"It all started from a road rage incident in Augusta County," Sullivan said.
At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grottoes police and Rockingham County deputies responded to the 400 block of Fifth Street for reports of a person stabbed.
The victim suffered one wound to the neck, Sullivan said, and was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center and released.
Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.
The suspect drove away in an unknown direction before police arrived on scene, Sullivan said.
— Staff Report
