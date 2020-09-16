The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the apparent suicide of a 19-year-old man Tuesday at Middle River Regional Jail.
The inmate was being held at the Verona jail on a probation violation in Augusta County.
According to a jail press release, the investigation began when an officer found the inmate, whose name hasn’t been released, at 7:16 p.m. in a cell with a sheet tied around his neck.
Additional officers and medical staff responded to the scene and began CPR.
A rescue squad arrived at 7:28 p.m. The jail reported that life-saving measures were attempted until 8:02 p.m., when the decision was made to end resuscitation efforts.
The man, according to the jail, was being held without bond. It’s unclear what underlying charges led to the inmate being placed on probation.
According to the press release, the inmate had appeared in court Tuesday and was set to report to court on Dec. 18.
MRRJ houses inmates from Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County bought into Middle River Regional Jail in May 2015 to alleviate overcrowding at the 315-bed Rockingham County Jail in downtown Harrisonburg.
— Staff Report
