The awards keep coming for Broadway graduate Isaac Alderfer, a track standout at EMU.
He was named to College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) Academic All-American Third Team. The EMU junior was one of only 44 men named to the Academic All-America teams, and the only athlete from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference named to any of the men’s or women’s teams.
“It feels extra special to have been selected for this award this year because I feel like I was able to grow a lot in a lot of different areas of my life,” said Alderfer on the school’s athletic website. “The past year has gifted me with the unique opportunity to have space to broaden my academic experience while also staying excited about running and improving my times enough to finally reach the national level of competition.”
He has a 3.97 grade-point average in environmental science and is involved in many activities away from sports. This summer he was the events coordinator and a participant in the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions Climate Ride, a bike ride across the country.
“I had a really busy couple of semesters, but because of how our seasons played out with more limited competition due to COVID restraints, I was able to have more flexibility with how I used my time,” Alderfer explained. “Especially in the fall, I had the chance to focus on a number of really neat academic projects that took a lot of time and energy because we did not have a cross country season during that time. Coach Bob was really instrumental in keeping training interesting, and keeping me motivated in new ways despite the lack of competition.”
“Isaac is that rare top-level athlete who values his education and service to others more than his individual athletic achievements,” EMU Coach Bob Hepler said. “He is humble, hard-working, and selfless. Being his coach is a joyful privilege.”
EMU’s Lee
Jaylon Lee of Eastern Mennonite University had two hits Monday to help Greeneville of Tennessee beat Pulaski 9-8 in the title game of the wooden-bat Appalachian League.
Lee began the summer with Woodstock of the Valley Baseball League and played in the All-Star game in Harrisonburg.
“I’m really happy for the players, staff and fans in Greeneville. We gave them a good show tonight,” Greeneville manager Alan Regier told The Greeneville Sun. “It was a heavyweight fight with blows delivered by both teams, but our guys kept grinding. I just loved our competitiveness and our mental toughness.”
JMU Baseball
Chase DeLauter, who has played two seasons at James Madison, was named a top prospect in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer while playing for Orleans.
He hit .298 with seven doubles, a triple and nine homers.
Kyle Hayes, a former JMU player, is now playing in the Pioneer League with Great Falls in Montana.
In his first six games with the Voyagers, the Vienna product had two hits — both homers — in 15 at-bats.
