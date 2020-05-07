Editor's note: Brad Babcock, 81, was the head baseball coach at James Madison University from 1971-89 as he posted a record 555-251-4 with five trips to an NCAA tournament. His 1983 team made the College World Series - the first from Virginia to do so. Several of his players made the majors, one has been a big-league coach for several teams, another is an assistant general manager of the Nationals, and one is the athletic director at Virginia Tech - his son, Whit. Brad Babcock, inducted into the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998 and a former football and basketball assistant coach, spoke to the Daily News-Record from his family farm in Appomattox County on Wednesday:
DN-R: You played baseball, basketball, and football at Appomattox High and are in the Hall of Fame there. You played baseball at Lynchburg College - so how did you end up coaching at JMU?
Babcock: "I had coached at prep schools in New Hampshire and Colorado and I came back to get my master's degree at Lynchburg. The department head at Lynchburg, in Physical Education, saw there was an opening for one year at Madison College to fill in for a guy that was on sabbatical. I had played baseball and it was my favorite sport even though I coached more football than baseball in prep schools. Anyway, I went up and interviewed for the job at Madison College and one year turned into" more than 30.
"Dr. Ronald Carrier came at the end of the first year. We were 12-5 my first year after they were 4-8 in 1970. After the first season in 1971, I had signed a contract to coach prep football (in New England). Carrier wanted me to stay. To this day I don't know what Carrier told them. Anyway, he got me out" of the contract.
DN-R: So you were an assistant in football under Coach Challace McMillin, who passed away in March?
Babcock: "He was not the hard-core screamer and hollering football coach that most people are. I won't say he was laid back but somewhere in between. One time I stood on the warning track and coached fall baseball and JV football at the same time. I told McMillin, 'Look, this baseball program is getting bigger and bigger.' I can't come out to all of these meetings. I will help out and be the JV coach" before focusing all the time on baseball.
DN-R: Billy Sample was your first JMU player to make the majors. What did that mean to your program when he turned down a chance to sign with the Texas Rangers out of Andrew Lewis High School in Roanoke and come to Madison in 1973?
Babcock: "The (scholarship) offer was not that good. Billy was intelligent, really intelligent. If you can believe this, the only person who had talked to him about coming to college was the Virginia Tech guy; back then their program wasn't very good. I had gone down to see him play. He went 0-for-4 but I knew he could hit and I knew he could run. I have always said that Billy Sample and Jim Barbe (teammates in 1974-76), those two did as much for our sport there as anybody. The 1976 team had more talent than the 1983 team did."
DN-R: Another really good player from that era was Lorenzo Bundy, who was drafted by the Orioles in the 22nd round out of school in 1977 but didn't get a lot of Division I offers. How did you find out about him in Tappahannock?
Babcock: "High school coaches used to call me a lot. They knew I was starting a program and they knew Madison needed male students. I would check with pro scouts that covered this area. They were not excited about (Bundy) being drafted very high at all. The (VHSL) All-Star game that year was at Virginia Tech so I went down to see Bundy specifically. Lorenzo showed up (at JMU) and really wanted to get better, and that is my whole thing. I always tried to recruit kids that I knew wanted to get better. All of my players thought losing was a sin. Bundy ended up playing first base; he had a lot of work to do on his fielding and his throwing but I knew he could hit."
DN-R: Bundy made it to Triple-A as a player, has been a Major League coach for several teams, and is now the Mets' Double-A manager. Do you take pride in that?
Babcock: "Oh yea, a guy that worked so hard and had nothing given to him, the first one in his family to even think about college. He is the kind of guy that you want good things to happen to. We talk on a regular basis."
DN-R: What stands out about that 1983 JMU team that went to Omaha for the College World Series? Did anyone give you a chance against the likes of the University of Texas and others?
Babcock: "Every one of them liked everybody else, they pulled for each other. When we got to Omaha, someone asked me if we could stay on the field with Texas. I said unless they ask us to get off. It is just a great group and they all get on each other from time to time. They just wanted to play baseball and work and get better."
DN-R: Your first pitcher from JMU to make the majors was in 1991 with lefty Dana Allison, who was from Front Royal?
Babcock: "I saw him pitch against Waynesboro in the playoffs. Nobody was recruiting him. His (Warren County) coach told me he was going to Elon. I talked to Dana and told him, 'You are throwing your curve much too slow. If you come to JMU I will teach you; you have the ability to do it.' He listened and he got so much better and ended up playing for five full years" in the pros.
DN-R: Doug Harris and Jeff Garber both played for you in the mid-1980s. Now Harris is an assistant general manager with Washington and Garber is the co-field director in the minors with the Nationals. What did you see in them as players?
Babcock: "Jeff was planning to go to Shippensburg. I went to see him play and he was doing some things he needed to work on with defense. Harris was a second baseman and there was no room for him at second base. The next year he became a pitcher."
DN-R: Perhaps one of your most notable JMU players never made it to pro ball. That would be your son, Whit, a Harrisonburg graduate who is now the athletic director at Virginia Tech. So I am guessing you are prouder of him than Sample and Bundy?
Babcock: "He did not come out for baseball. I didn't push him to come to JMU. In fact, I took him to a visit to South Carolina. On the way back he said, 'They don't have anything that JMU doesn't.' The last of his thoughts was playing baseball. I put him in a suite with two of the other baseball players; I wanted to put him in there so I could keep an eye on him. One day we didn't have enough guys to scrimmage. I called Whit at the dorm and said I wanted him to come out for baseball. I needed someone to help in intrasquad games. He ended up playing for four years."
DN-R: After the 1989 season, you made the move to athletic administration at JMU. Was that a hard adjustment?
Babcock: "I had enough of coaching baseball. I coached 19 years (at JMU) and had coached before that six years for prep schools. (Late athletic director) Dean Ehlers gave me a chance to work a little bit in Promotions and Marketing. I told him I really didn't want to coach baseball anymore; he thought I was kidding. (Basketball coach) Lefty Driesell and I had some great conversations. Lefty would drive me nuts (with ideas) but we got along great. I retired from administration and ended up teaching seven years" part-time in the graduate school in Kinesiology.
DN-R: As you know the Valley Baseball League had to cancel its season and the Major League draft this summer is certainly going to be reduced. What does that mean to amateur players, especially college ones, and their development as future pro players?
Babcock: "It is going to hurt a lot of kids who were counting on a senior year. (COVID-19) is going to affect everything. Every school in the country is losing millions of dollars from the NCAA and TV revenue. It may be a bigger thing than we are thinking right now. All of them are taking a (pay) cut, the (Virginia) Tech guys."
DN-R: What is life like for you these days on the family farm in Appomattox (near where Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Grant in 1865) especially in light of COVID-19?
Babcock: "I am already pretty isolated. My wife, Mary, and I kept the farmhouse. That is about 100 yards from (our house). I got up early today and got on the tractor and did some bush hogging; I like to hunt; we have deer meat in three or four freezers. So we are not hurting for meat. Yesterday, I got some fish from the pond. I don't think (COVID-19) is going to go away anytime soon. I think if colleges don't have practice by the middle of July you are not going to have a football season. It is a strange thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.