Back Home on the Farm kicks off its annual fall festival today with a family theme.
From noon to 6 p.m., families can ride a wagon to pick out the perfect pumpkin to adorn the stoop from the 7-acre patch, explore the 5-acre corn maze or pose with a jack-o'-lantern scarecrow.
Velvet the horse and Jill the donkey are among several friends for visitors to meet while at the farm, but there are more than 30 attractions to explore, such as a rubber ducky race and putt-putt. This year's corn maze is filled with "cornundrums" to solve as you find your way through the field.
Fall at the farm also promises an array of seasonal treats like apple cider doughnuts and whoopie pies.
Admission onto the farm is $10 per person, and grandparents always pay half-price. Back Home on the Farm opens every day at noon and closes at 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays. The farm is located at 2915 Willow Run Rd.
