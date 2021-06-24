In 2018, the year before Mike Bocock became the Woodstock manager, the River Bandits were 5-37 and finished 20 games back of first-place Purcellville in the North Division.
Woodstock was greatly improved in 2019 at 25-17-1 under Bocock, didn't play last year in the Valley Baseball League due to the pandemic and now is near the top of the standings in the first few weeks of 2021.
"I do have a lot of contacts. I have been blessed to know a lot of people," Bocock, a Turner Ashby graduate, admitted said Thursday. "I was on the phone yesterday with [Coach] Monte Lee at Clemson. The [Woodstock] board of directors has worked hard to make this go."
And the River Bandits are going well, with a record of 11-5 going into a doubleheader on Thursday with Winchester.
"I have probably the most talented team I have ever had," said Bocock, who has been a Valley League skipper for nearly 30 years. "We have several positions where we are very good but they are young; they are going to be okay. We have a mix of older guys with leadership."
Bocock, 65, has also guided teams in New Market, Staunton, Luray and Waynesboro. He has won eight Valley League titles and nurtured future big leaguers such as Daniel Murphy, Aubrey Huff, Yonder Alfonso and Brian Bocock, a fellow TA product and his nephew.
"With his recruiting, it has just been invaluable," Woodstock general manager Robert Bowman told the News-Record on Thursday. "He is very knowledgeable and that is evident with his championship rings. Mike came in and he hit the ground running and we have been better for it. Our attendance has been up this year and I give him all the credit in the world because he is putting a good product on the field and bringing our fans in. We can't thank him enough for that."
Bocock has players from as far as California but one of his most productive is outfielder Jaylon Lee, a product of Division III Eastern Mennonite University.
"He is playing tremendous, he really is," Bocock said of Lee, from Denbigh High in Newport News. "He is such a fine young man. He's a Division III player playing nose-to-nose with Division I guys."
Lee, in games through Wednesday, was tied for the league lead in homers with five, led the Valley in RBIs with 23 and was hitting .294 for the River Bandits.
Bocock said Lee did something earlier this week he had never seen before: hit homers in four straight at-bats. Lee hit homers in his last two at-bats against Staunton on Sunday then went deep in his first two at-bats in the next game against Front Royal on Monday in a 17-10 victory.
"Four straight at-bats, he hit home runs. The ones at Staunton were no-doubters," Bocock said. "He's a Division I player playing at a Division III school. He is one of the team leaders. He is not shy about anything."
Someone recently told Bocock that Lee is the best player at EMU since Erik Kratz, who was drafted out of college by the Blue Jays in 2002 and was in the majors off and on from 2010-20.
Another local product for Woodstock is lefty reliever Brennan Abbott, who pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday and needed just eight pitches to retire three batters as he lowered his ERA to 1.80.
He is from Forest, near Lynchburg, and was a freshman this year at James Madison but didn't see any action for the Dukes.
"He is going to be really good. He is really learning and he is doing well for us," Bocock said.
In a 6-5 loss at home Wednesday to New Market, the starting lineup for Woodstock was third baseman Skyler Trevino (.259 through Wednesday, University of Houston); second baseman William Escala (.302, Barry); left fielder Carson Ford (.256, Tennessee Wesleyan); third baseman Marco Martinez (.361, Pasadena Community College); Aidan Nagle (.297, Lewis-Clark State College); center fielder Lee; DH Charles Loust (.244, Long Beach State); catcher Justin Wachs (.250, Nova Southeastern University); shortstop Edrick Felix (.275, College of Central Florida); and starting pitcher Danny Beal, from East Carolina University.
Felix, as a freshman, hit .275 with six homers this spring for College of Central Florida. He is from Orlando.
"Felix is the best defensive shortstop in the league, there is no question. Offensively he has a lot to learn. I am telling you he is a can't-miss Major Leaguer," Bocock said. "Escala is the straw that stirs the drink. He hits leadoff or second and he is a guy that gets us going. He played at the University of Miami and during COVID went to Barry [in Florida]. Martinez is one of the top hitters in the league. He is very well known out west."
Escala started all 24 games for Barry this year and hit .222 as a junior after playing at Miami in 2018 and 2019.
Martinez was sixth in the league in hitting through Wednesday and is headed to Division I Cal State Fullerton, according to Bocock.
Nagle was the Valley League MVP in 2019. He was second on the team at Lewis-Clark this year with an average of .384.
Bridgewater College product Bocock is also high on infielder Jacob Williams, who is from Lynchburg and plays at Middle Tennessee State.
The River Bandits are among the league leaders in team hitting and runs scored and pitching is in the top half of the league, Bocock noted.
"They come here to learn and go back to college," said Bocock, who added his catchers are working hard to get better. "That is probably our Achilles heel right now. Our pitching has been very good. We have some really good arms. I have three kids from the University of Miami who are really throwing it" in Nicholas Regalado, Anthony Arguelles and Jamar Fairweather.
Woodstock was a half game back of first-place Strasburg before games on Thursday in the Northern Division.
"I have more pitching than I have ever had. We are a pretty good ballclub, we really are," said Bocock, a Valley League Hall of Famer.
