BROADWAY — Gage Williford scored 14 points to lead four Broadway players in double figures as the Gobblers completed a season sweep of Page County with a 59-46 non-district boys basketball victory at BHS on Monday.
Wes Delawder and Caleb Williams added 13 points apiece for the Gobblers (4-1) while Jaxson Jameson had 12 and Nate Tinnell finished with seven points and 13 rebounds. For the Panthers (0-4), Ricky Campbell had 14 points, Dylan Hensley had seven and Trey Knight III and Trevor Williams each finished with five.
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 97, Fishburne Military Academy 42: In Waynesboro, Aviwe Mahlong poured in 28 points and Trey Gillenwater added 24 as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten and opened up Virginia Independent Conference play with a 97-42 rout of Fishburne Military Academy.
Chance Church added 18 points for the Flames (4-0, 1-0 VIC) while Adam Hatter and Nick Jones each added nine each.
Monticello 51, Turner Ashby 47: Turner Ashby suffered its second straight non-district loss with a 51-47 setback at the hands of Monticello in Bridgewater. Tyson Snow led the Knights (2-2) with 13 points while Ethan Gerber had nine and Peyton Garber finished with eight.
Buffalo Gap 79, Luray 75: Weston Smith scored a career-high 29 points as Buffalo Gap made it back-to-back wins with a thrilling 79-75 non-district road victory over Luray. Tanner Rivenburg added 22 points for the Bison (2-1) while Cameron Lyle finished with nine and Andrew Weatherman had eight.
Western Albemarle 85, Wilson Memorial 43: Matt Poole had 11 points and five rebounds, but Wilson Memorial suffered its second straight lopsided loss in an 85-43 non-district rout at the hands of Western Albemarle in Crozet. Jaxon Hartman added five points and three rebounds for the Green Hornets (0-2).
Central 71, Stonewall Jackson 44: In Quicksburg, Dominic Strother had 15 points and Dylan Hamrick and Brett Barr added 12 each as Central ran away with a 71-44 non-district win over Stonewall Jackson.
Kelan Hoover added 11 points for the Falcons (3-0) while Brevin Scott had seven.
Girls Basketball
Page County 47, Broadway 28: In Shenandoah, Caris Lucas scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds as Page County remained unbeaten with a 47-28 win over Broadway.
Taylor Hankins added 12 points for the Panthers (3-0) while Hannah Southers had 10 points and Leah Hilliard had six points and 11 rebounds.
For the Gobblers (0-4), Hannah Phares led the way with nine points.
Turner Ashby 66, Monticello 64: Leah Kiracofe scored 26 points and had 15 rebounds as Turner Ashby held off Monticello for a 66-64 non-district win in Charlottesville.
Alyssa Swartley added 15 points for the Knights, Gracie Moyers had 11 points and six assists, Addie Riner finished with 10 points and Becca Shiflet chipped in with eight rebounds and four assists.
Western Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 42: Calayiah Stuart and Jay Garcia scored 10 points apiece, but Harrisonburg’s early-season struggles continued in a 56-42 non-district loss to Western Albemarle at HHS. Mariah Cain added nine points for the Blue Streaks (1-3) in the loss.
Luray 47, Buffalo Gap 24: Emily Weakley had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Brynlee Burrill added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists as Luray stayed unbeaten with a 47-24 non-district rout of Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
Amber Tharpe added 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-0) while Jaidyn McClung had a team-high 11 rebounds. For the Bison (2-1), Amaya Lucas had 12 points and Kyleigh Shifflett finished with five.
Stonewall Jackson 57, Central 47: In Quicksburg, Kylene Franklin scored a season-high 26 points as Stonewall Jackson earned its first win with a 57-47 non-district victory over Central.
Freshman guard Mya Councill added 15 points for the Generals (1-2) while fellow freshman Bree Franklin chipped in with 10. For the Falcons (0-3), Maria Marston finished with 23 points.
