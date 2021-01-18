Prosecutors plan to upgrade charges against a Baltimore man accused of shooting his girlfriend, leading police on a high-speed chase and shooting at officers last month.
On Tuesday, prosecutors in circuit court plan to seek indictments against Umar Burley, 50, on two felony counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony shooting at an emergency vehicle and felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Burley already faces charges of felony malicious wounding and felony attempted murder. Those charges are pending in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
The upgraded charges could land Burley in prison for life.
The investigation into Burley began at about 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 10 when officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on South Main Street in Harrisonburg.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville and later released.
Burley fled the scene in a U-haul truck on Interstate 81, leading police to Woodstock.
A state police patrol vehicle was shot at prior to the chase.
Around 10 a.m., police say, a state trooper saw the suspect's vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 254-mile marker in Rockingham County. The trooper pulled up to the truck and the driver shot out the patrol vehicle's back window.
The chase continued and the suspect's vehicle rammed several police vehicles as well as sideswiped a van traveling on U.S. 11. No injuries were reported from those collisions.
The chase ended in Woodstock when state police vehicles forced the suspect to stop on the south shoulder of the road in the 22000 block of U.S. 11.
Police say a firearm was recovered by state police at the scene.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Burley recently received a nearly $8-million settlement from the City of Baltimore in the Gun Trace Task Force police scandal. The newspaper reported that Burley had served seven years in prison after officers had planted drugs in his car.
Burley is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.