When a gas explosion tore through Miller Circle, it sent tremors for miles, shattering windows and obliterating some nearby businesses. Amid the rubble was Hometown Music and Blue Sprocket Sound.
Whether picking up a guitar for the first time or setting out to record a deluxe album, both businesses were pillars of the local music scene.
Eight bands are playing a benefit concert to raise funds for the studio and shop at Valley Pike Farm Market today from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..
The line-up includes Ben Kunkle Band, Todd Schlabach, Matthew Mozingo, Thieves of Burden, Tribus, Seven Bends Band, Judy Chops and ends with the headliner, Everyday People. Bridgewater native talent Jessica Crawford will emcee and share songs between sets.
Today's show is one of several community supports planned for the two businesses following the explosion. A GoFundMe set up for the two businesses collected $10,000 within the first day and raised $24,050, as of Friday afternoon.
Audience members for today's benefit concert in Weyers Cave are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and carpool. No pets or outside food nor beverage are permitted.
Adult tickers are $10 each, and kids 12 and under can attend the concert for free. Ticket sales are cash only.
