Last winter, owner and haircutter of Maestro Barber Shop Kaiss Abbas began a tradition of paying it forward by dedicating a portion of proceeds of all appointments to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH Medical Center. This year, he has set his gaze and sheers to those in need once again.
Today and Tuesday, people without the financial means to freshen up their looks for the holidays can go to Maestro on University Boulevard and receive a haircut for free.
Abbas began by reaching out to local homeless shelters Mercy House and Open Doors to schedule cuts for families after school on Friday. He said in a year marked by financial and emotional turbulence with people losing job security, the least he could offer was the talents of his staff in time for the holidays.
“COVID is hurting a lot of people. .. I’m sure there’s lots of people with a family of three kids, four kids. Dad lost his job and can’t afford haircuts,” Abbas said. “Helping these people for Christmas who deserve to look fresh.”
While Abbas has connected with homeless resource agencies to contact and offer his services, he said he wants anyone in the area who feels unable to pay for a haircut to know his doors are open for them today and Tuesday.
Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, is a regular client of Abbas and said Mercy House clients often take haircuts into their own hands with clippers, so the chance to receive a professional, fresh trim is a luxury.
“The greatest part about what he’s doing is it’s not just for homeless people or people in our shelter but just anyone in need,” he said. “Everyone that was offered and accepted responded favorably. They know that barbershop is a high-quality barbershop and not one they’d likely be able to visit otherwise.”
Sitting high in the barber chair, Angelo Floyd, 1, leaned away from the soft blast of the hairdryer on Friday evening. His mother, Ariana, stood to the side watching with glee, recording as Angelo had his long blond locks cut for the first time.
Floyd’s family recently moved to Harrisonburg and has received assistance through Mercy House, which told her of the free haircut program. She said seeing the quality of the work and talent of stylists gently assisting her son filled her with grace.
“This is a really nice barbershop,” she said. “It means a lot. We’re very thankful.”
Abbas said he hopes to continue the tradition of broadening his services to uplift the community in some way each year.
“Every year, I am going to try to find a way to fundraise,” he said.
Interested clients can call ahead to set an appointment, but Abbas said he will accept walk-in appointments as well.
“It doesn’t really matter. We will open for them,” he said.
