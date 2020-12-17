There is a very good chance you have never heard of Winchester native Spottswood Poles. But don't worry - not many people have.
And it's not only because he was born just up I-81 nearly 150 years ago - in 1887 or 1889, depending on the source - though back then, of course, there was no I-81.
As a baseball player, outfielder Poles was considered one of the fastest runners on the bases in the leagues he played in and was called the Black Ty Cobb.
Records indicate he hit better than .400 against all foes with an average of .610 against Major League pitching in exhibition games - including three straight hits off Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander. Poles - sometimes called Spot - played from 1908-23 in various leagues.
Poles and many of his peers never got their due since their pro careers consisted mainly of time in the Negro Leagues.
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball tried to rectify some of that by elevating the Negro Leagues to "Major League" status 100 years after the Negro Leagues began. MLB said it will highlight seven distinct leagues from 1920 to 1948 and statistics from that era will be included in MLB records.
It was a move that won't erase a racist past. But perhaps in the future more fans, young and old, will learn more about some of those Negro League stars such as Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell. Stars such as Hank Aaron and Willie Mays played in the Negro Leagues before becoming Hall of Famers in MLB.
“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is thrilled to see this well-deserved recognition of the Negro Leagues. In the minds of baseball fans worldwide, this serves as historical validation for those who had been shunned from the Major Leagues and had the foresight and courage to create their own league that helped change the game and our country too. This acknowledgement is a meritorious nod to the courageous owners and players who helped build this exceptional enterprise and shines a welcomed spotlight on the immense talent that called the Negro Leagues home," Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, said in a statement.
“The perceived deficiencies of the Negro Leagues’ structure and scheduling were born of MLB's exclusionary practices, and denying them Major League status has been a double penalty, much like that exacted of Hall of Fame candidates prior to Satchel Paige's induction in 1971. Granting MLB status to the Negro Leagues a century after their founding is profoundly gratifying," John Thorn, the official historian of Major League Baseball, said in a statement put out by MLB.
Despite a mostly feel-good announcement, there was some pushback on social media - as is normally the case. Some feel the Negro Leagues is a separate entity and can't be "bought" by MLB. Others didn't like the term "elevated" that MLB used in its release.
As for those "perceived deficiencies" of the Negro Leagues: can we truly measure statistics from one generation to the next, no matter the league?
Poles, the Winchester native, once hit .406 in a season. That was the same average that Ted Williams compiled for the Boston Red Sox in 1941.
Williams reached that mark while not facing any Black pitchers. Poles hit .406 while not batting against any White pitchers. Either way, .406 is pretty darn good no matter the league.
According to The Negro Leagues Book, published in 1994, other natives of Virginia to play in the league included:
* Hall of Famer Ray Dandridge, a third baseman who was born in Richmond in 1913 and played pro ball from 1933-53. He went into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1987 and died seven years later in Florida.
* Johnny Davis, who was born in Ashland in 1917 and died in Florida in 1982.
* Hall of Famer Leon Day, a pitcher who was born in Alexandria in 1916 and spent most of his youth in Baltimore. Day went into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1995 - the same year he died in Baltimore. He played from 1934-49.
* Wilmer Fields, who was born in Manassas in 1922 and was a two-day player from 1940-51 in various leagues.
* Charles Peete, an outfielder who was born in 1929 in Franklin in southwest Virginia and played from 1950-56.
Negro League players born in West Virginia included Lawrence Raines, born in St. Albans in 1930. Another Negro League player born in West Virginia was Bluefield native Toni Stone, one of three women to play in the league in the 1950s.
The other women to play in the league were Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanuts" Johnson, who was born in South Carolina and was a long-time resident of Washington, D.C. before she passed away in 2017. I was able to meet her several years ago while assisting the Associated Press for a story about her in 1998.
The AP story was written by Joseph White, a former Staunton resident who died last year, and helped lead to Johnson being interviewed on national TV outlets.
"I played with the fellas most of the time because the girls did what the boys did, because there was nothing else to do," Johnson said of her youth in South Carolina.
Country singer and pioneer Charley Pride, who died last week, played in the Negro Leagues and in the farm system of the Reds in 1960. Some fans weren't aware he had played baseball at a high level until after he passed away. Perhaps in the future, thanks to the MLB announcement Wednesday, those facts won't be overlooked as much from now on.
As for Poles - he excelled off the diamond as well. He earned five battle stars and the Purple Heart, according to baseballreference.com, as a sergeant in World War I then resumed his baseball career. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors in 1962 after his death in Harrisburg, Penn.
