This is a difficult time to be looking for a job in minor league baseball - whether you are a player or coach.
Last week, Major League Baseball reduced the number of affiliate minor league teams from 160 to 120. Among the cities that lost affiliation with MLB clubs: Frederick (Orioles) and Hagerstown (Nationals) in nearby Maryland.
Frederick was the affiliate of Baltimore in the Carolina League while Hagerstown was in the South Atlantic League with the Nationals. That means there are fewer jobs for players and coaches alike, but one product of the Rockingham County Baseball League expects to be with a pro team in 2021.
Pitcher Darrell Thompson, who played this past summer for the New Market Shockers, said this week he plans to return to the independent Frontier League next season - which may or may not start on time. He has played indy ball since 2016, and was with Schaumburg in Illinois in 2018-19.
"I know they are partnering with MLB," Thompson, 26, said of the Frontier League. "There are so many great arms and great talent that were being overshadowed in those independent leagues. I think it will definitely boost the talent in those leagues. They are saving my roster spot" in Schaumburg.
Thompson, a graduate of Sherando High in Winchester, works out and is a coach at the FASST sports performance center in Winchester.
On Wednesday, in a maximum effort workout, he threw 10 fastballs as hard as he could. The average speed was 95.8 miles-per-hour, a personal best for the former Shenandoah University pitcher.
"It was my testing day. I was working on some new mechanics and it paid off on a personal-record day," Thompson said. "I was very fortunate." The Shockers posted his results on social media.
Thompson was able to connect online in October with Ben Brewster, 29, a former pitcher who does sports training in North Carolina. Brewster is a former lefty at the University of Maryland and in the minors with the White Sox who greatly increased his velocity from high school, according to Thompson.
In the past, Thompson threw a fastball from the high 80s to the low 90s.
"I was tired of training by myself. I reached out and got some help," Thompson said. "They sent me a video to watch and then we talked on the phone. The big thing for me was my arm was not flipped up in the right position. My arm was not in line with my shoulder - my elbow was below my shoulders. I was throwing uphill (while) going downhill. I started addressing some of the issues and it made a big change."
Thompson has been a substitute teacher in Frederick County but most of his focus is on coaching and training. "It doesn't mean we stop throwing," Thompson said late Thursday. "Throwing is a year-round thing. You just don't throw as often; you have to balance the workload."
Other RCBL Pros
A lefty starter, Thompson was one of at least seven players in the RCBL this summer with pro experience. The others: teammate and pitcher Colton Harlow of New Market, infielder Tanner Morris of Stuarts Draft, infielder/outfielder Will Decker and pitcher Chris Lalk of Elkton, pitcher/DH Austin Nicely of Grottoes and pitcher Chris Huffman of Montezuma. Nicely played at Spotswood while Huffman played at Fort Defiance and JMU.
Harlow, drafted out of JMU by the Rockies in 2018, last played pro ball in 2019 in the Colorado system for Boise in the Northwest League and Asheville in the South Atlantic League. He is a graduate of Stonewall Jackson in Mt. Jackson.
Nolan Potts, his coach at New Market this summer, was in touch with Harlow earlier this week. "He thinks he is too old for pro ball," Potts said Friday. "He doesn't think he will pitch (pro ball) in 2021. He still has a love for the game."
Harlow made 20 appearances as a freshman at JMU and then pitched in 14 games in each of his last three seasons for the Dukes, with at least 13 starts each year. He has dealt with shoulder problems in the past.
Morris, who played prep ball at The Miller School, was drafted out of the University of Virginia by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round in 2019 and played that summer for Vancouver in the rookie Northwest League. There was no minor-league ball this summer so Morris, from Crozet, played for Stuarts Draft.
"He is just a solid player. You can see why he was drafted in the fifth round," Potts said Friday.
Nationals Notes
The Nationals, according to The Washington Post, will have four new minor-league managers in 2021.
They are Matt LeCroy at Triple-A Rochester in the International League; Fairfax native Tommy Shields with Double-A Harrisburg in the Eastern League; former University of Delaware standout Tripp Keister with high Single-A Wilmington of the Carolina League; and Mario Lisson with the low Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals of the South Atlantic League.
LeCroy was the quality control coordinator in player development in 2020 for the Nationals and was the manager of Harrisburg the year before that.
Shields, who played at Notre Dame, was the co-field coordinator the past few years with Jeff Garber, a former infielder for JMU and played in the minors for Kansas City.
Shields is a long-time resident of Lancaster County, just a few miles from Harrisburg, and he played in the majors for the Orioles and Cubs. He was also a manager in the farm system of the Orioles before joining player development with the Nationals.
Keister was slated to manage Fredericksburg this past year but the pandemic called off the season. He the former college coach at Delaware State.
