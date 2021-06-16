The Harrisonburg Turks got a strong start from lefty pitcher William Carter on Tuesday, but host Waynesboro scored two runs in the last of the eighth with the help of a wild pitch and won 3-2 the Valley Baseball League.
Carter did not allow a hit in his first three innings and gave up just one run on two hits in six innings of work. Carter, from Rockledge, Florida, played this year for Ranger College in Texas and appeared in nine games on the mound.
The Turks tied the game in the sixth as Conor Hartigan (JMU) scored on a single by Michael Rosario and Harrisonburg later took a 2-1 lead in the sixth.
In other Tuesday baseball in the Rockingham County League:
Bridgewater 13, Elkton 2: Xavier Moore drove in six runs, Nick Griffin (Turner Ashby) drove in four runs and Antonio Florentino-Sosa had three hits and drove in three runs as the Reds beat Elkton 13-2 in seven innings in the RCBL. Moore and Noah Cornwell hit homers in the win.
Pablo Suarez was the starting pitcher for the Reds as Bridgewater scored six runs in the top of the fourth at Elkton to take a 7-0 lead. Suarez allowed two runs (one earned) and went seven innings and gave up just five hits with eight strikeouts.
Cam Shields had two hits for Elkton and Gauge Jenkins drove in a run for the Blue Sox.
Notes: Major League Baseball and USA Baseball will hold a draft combine in North Carolina from June 21 to 28 and among the former players expected to take part include Erik Kratz, a product of EMU; former Nationals' minor league instructor Michael Barrett; and Bo Porter, a former coach for Washington and an ex-manager with Houston. Kratz was a catcher in the majors from 2010 to 2020 ... JMU Night at the Nationals in Washington is July 17 with San Diego as the opponent. ... In the majors Tuesday, Washington catcher Yan Gomes hit a grand slam in the first inning as the host Nationals took a 5-0 lead against the Pirates. Lefty Patrick Corbin got the win in the 8-1 victory. Right-hander Justin Miller, just called up from Triple-A Rochester, recorded the last two outs for Washington. The series ends Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. "He did a tremendous job," Gomes said of Corbin. "He was spotting up both sides of the plate really well."
