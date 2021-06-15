Infielder Marco Martinez (Pasadena Community College) of host Woodstock had two hits and drove in two runs as the River Bandits beat the Harrisonburg Turks 5-2 in the first game Monday.
EMU product Jaylon Lee had two hits and drove in a run for Woodstock while Conor Hartigan (JMU) and Jordan Sweeney (Rutgers-Camden) hit homers for Harrisonburg.
Pitcher Logan McClure of West Virginia Tech went five innings for Harrisonburg and gave up three hits, two earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts.
He left the game against Woodstock with the score tied at 2.
Brandon Haggerty (York) started on the mound for Woodstock and gave up two runs in 4.2 innings.
The Front Royals Cardinals downed host Purcellville 6-2 as Jack Krause (Bowling Green) had two hits and drove in three runs.
In the second game, Woodstock was up 7-3 in the top of the seventh and last inning when there was a weather delay. Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) was 1-for-2 for Woodstock in the second game in his first two at-bats.
In the Major Leagues, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the last of the seventh to give the Nationals a lead and Brad Hand got the save as Washington beat visiting Pittsburgh 3-2.
Washington ace Max Schezer told reporters Monday he won't be ready to pitch at home Wednesday against the Pirates. He left his start Friday with a groin injury.
