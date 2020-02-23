Thirty-five years ago, Landon Hampton’s uncle, Chris Wimmer, attended a Ralph Sampson basketball game at Eastern Mennonite University.
At the camp, the uncle received a T-shirt. On Sunday morning, Landon, 12, wore that same T-shirt to his first Sampson camp at Horizons Edge Sports Campus.
Landon said Sampson was “amazing,” and he really enjoyed learning from the Harrisonburg legend.
“It’s just a really fun sport,” said Landon, who was among roughly 30 children to participate in the camp.
Horizons Edge, which opened last month, is a sports complex located on Cornerstone Lane between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81 just south of Exit 251.
It features indoor and outdoor soccer fields, a gym that can hold four basketball courts and six volleyball courts, rock climbing walls and spaces that can be rented for special events.
Miguel Diaz, marketing coordinator for the sports complex, said it was a natural fit to include Sampson’s basketball camp.
“He’s a big figure from the community with a lot of accolades,” Diaz said.
Sampson is a 1979 Harrisonburg High School graduate who was named the college player of the year three times at Virginia, starred in the NBA for nearly a decade and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.
The first part of the camp, which was geared toward children in fourth to seventh grades, featured drills to work on technique. Later in the day the campers broke up into teams for a game.
Sampson said his clinics are about more than just basketball. He often shares stories with the children to help build character.
“It’s about the fundamentals of life,” he said, adding that it’s always good to be teaching in his hometown. “I love doing this.”
Landon’s mother, Rebecca Hampton, said her son tries to soak up as much basketball as he can outside of his Harrisonburg travel team, the Hornets.
“Landon loves basketball,” she said. “So we try to put him in every camp.”
Pendleton County resident Dan Miller signed his 11-year-old daughter, Jameigh, up for the clinic.
He said he, too, signs his daughter up for as many camps as she wants. He said having a facility in Harrisonburg is going to benefit the entire region.
"Usually we have to drive two or three hours just to get to a decent camp,” he said.
He said a close camp is always good, but it’s better when Sampson is coaching.
“Having a chance to work with an NBA Hall of Famer doesn’t come around very often,” he said.
When he learned about the camp, he pulled up YouTube videos of some of Sampson’s games to watch with Jameigh.
“She was really excited,” he said.
